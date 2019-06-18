Upgrades to the Sewerage & Water Board’s power systems to tie them more closely to Entergy New Orleans, money for contractors who have been waiting for their pay, and more staff and equipment to clean catch basins and fill potholes are among the priorities for the money the city and the S&WB will get out of an infrastructure deal passed during the recent legislative session, officials said Tuesday.
The spending plan will start to be rolled out this summer but will only be finalized after a series of agency votes, agreements and a public campaign that will extend into next year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed the laws solidifying a deal between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and leaders of the city’s tourism industry that will see $50 million flow into the S&WB’s coffers this summer and will generate up to $26 million a year for that board and the city from new taxes on hotels, short-term rentals and properties in the Downtown Development District.
City and S&WB officials outlined the spending plan during a briefing with reporters Tuesday. While officials have spoken before in broad terms about how they planned to spend the money from the deal, this was the first time they provided concrete details.
The bulk of the upfront $50 million will go directly to paying S&WB contractors who worked on emergency repairs in the aftermath of flooding in August 2017. Emergency repairs, upgrades and equipment purchases after the storm totaled about $85 million, severely hurting the S&WB’s finances and leaving the drainage system without any reserve funds.
The drainage system was able to limp along by borrowing from the utility’s water and sewer systems, but it faced the prospect of being unable to both pay $34 million still owed to its contractors and to keep enough money to make it to the end of this year.
With those debts paid off, the S&WB is not expected to have trouble making it through the year on its budget, Executive Director Ghassan Korban said.
The remaining $16 million will be split among three major power projects.
About $3 million will go to improvements to the S&WB’s newest turbine to allow it to work in cold weather. The turbine is not designed to run if the temperature drops below 45 degrees, which the city found out dramatically last November, when it was unable to run the turbine to keep pressure up in the water system. That led to a citywide boil-water advisory.
Cause of New Orleans' latest boil-water advisory? Cold weather, turbine used not meant to power system
The other two projects are aimed at moving the S&WB away from generating its own power and allowing it to more reliably use electricity supplied by Entergy New Orleans. The S&WB will spend about $10 million on a frequency changer that will allow it to convert Entergy power to the outdated standard used by the drainage system’s turbines. Another $3 million will be spent on improvements to provide a more reliable connection between the two utilities’ systems.
The frequency converter will provide the S&WB with about 20 megawatts of power, enough to replace two of its five turbines. Utility officials have long talked about switching to Entergy power because it is less expensive and less complicated.
In taking the two turbines offline, the S&WB will also partially solve another problem: a design that feeds the city’s drinking water through the turbines to cool the equipment, which potentially risks contaminating the water.
Two other turbines that also are cooled by the drinking water supply will be upgraded at a later date so they no longer need to use the drinking water, Korban said.
Early plans for the recurring money coming to the utility include a master plan to guide improvements and upgrades as well as more frequent cleaning and dredging in the canals that feed water to pumping stations, Korban said.
The utility will also spend money installing automated meters at individual homes and businesses to address the S&WB’s recent history of widespread billing problems. An automated system is “the only solution to bring accuracy to the billing process,” Korban said.
The city plans to use its share of the $26 million a year to greatly expand the Department of Public Works’ maintenance programs. The goal is to significantly ramp up the pace at which the city cleans catch basin and fixes potholes.
At the current rate, it would take Public Works between 5½ and six years to clean every one of the 72,000 catch basins in the city, said Ramsey Green, Cantrell’s chief infrastructure official. Once the city beefs up its staff and equipment, that should be cut down to 2½ to three years, he said.
The plan calls for having 12 vacuum trucks to clean catch basins on the road by the end of 2021, twice the number the city now has, and doubling the staffing at Public Works’ maintenance division, Green said. The department would also buy pothole filling trucks to speed up minor road repairs.
An advisory board will be appointed to oversee the spending, city Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said. The composition of that board is expected to be announced in the coming days. Montaño said he believed it will contain members appointed by both Cantrell and Gov. Edwards, who helped broker the deal.
Beyond that, the city plans a public website showing what is being funded with the money and the total amount spent on each project, Montaño said.
Fully enacting the deal will require 10 separate votes by the City Council, approving 13 agreements between various agencies, plus three votes by the board of the S&WB and a public vote this fall to enact the new short-term rental tax, Montaño said.
While most of the votes are expected to be dealt with easily, the public vote will require a public relations campaign to get residents on board before the fall elections.
The short-term rental tax is expected to bring in about $7.8 million of the recurring revenue, with another $2.6 million of its haul going to the tourism promotion group New Orleans & Co. But with the City Council moving forward with regulations that would greatly restrict the number of short-term rentals in the city, it's not clear how much of that money will actually materialize.
Montaño said the city is preparing for the possibility that less will come in than expected.
“We’re not spending any money before we have it,” he said.