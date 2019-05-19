Bayou Boogaloo's opening has been delayed Sunday due to a tornado watch that was issued for the New Orleans area.

The festival's founder and producer, Jared Zeller, said organizers canceled the first act, Lulu & The Broadsides, at the Port Orleans Dumaine Stage, and a class by Swan River Yoga at the Urban South Lafitte Stage. Both were scheduled for 11 a.m.

He previously anticipated opening the gates at that time and starting the music shortly after, but said in an update that the festival's acts probably wouldn't begin until closer to noon.

The gates were initially scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m.

"We're still in a holding pattern," he said on twitter about 11:45 a.m. "Safety is most important! Don't want any staff, musicians, or attendees out there in lightening."

Zeller told The New Orleans Advocate that he planned to open stages 30 minutes after "last lightning or thunder clap," adding that he and festival organizers were "updating as we go."

By 10:35 a.m., "very heavy rain" was falling across Kenner, Metairie, River Ridge and Harahan, according to WWL-TV. The station's meteorologist said street flooding was likely.

At first, meteorologists anticipated the rain would last up to 30 minutes, but in an update, forecasters said the bad weather with "intense lightning" was expected to last around the New Orleans area until noon.

This is the second year in a row that the Bayou St. John music festival, known for its wild floating creations, wide variety of music and array of local food and art vendors, has been impacted by bad weather.

Last year, a severe thunderstorm sent tents flying as rain and hail pounded down, causing the festival to close before it even opened to the public on that Friday, the first of the three-day festival.