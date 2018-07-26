Billions have been spent since Hurricane Katrina to upgrade the ring of levees, floodwalls and pumping stations designed to protect the New Orleans area from another catastrophic storm. But the vastly improved hurricane protection system still received a "high risk" designation from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in its first official evaluation, officials announced Thursday.

While "high risk" might sound ominous, corps officials said the system actually got high marks. But given the fact that the region is below sea level, is extremely vulnerable to hurricanes and is densely populated, a high risk rating was essentially guaranteed, said Jennifer Stephens, who oversees the ratings for the Corps’ New Orleans office.

“You could have an excellent levee but with a lot of people behind that levee system and you’re at high risk,” Stephens said. “On the other hand, you could have a horrible levee system but no one lives behind it and be at low risk.”

The new ratings are part of the Levee Safety Action Classification, a system being rolled out nationwide to help the Corps prioritize its money and manpower on areas that are most at risk.

The Mississippi River levees and the hurricane defenses around Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes -- which received $14.5 billion in upgrades after Hurricane Katrina -- all received the "high risk" classification. Levees in less developed areas of southeast Louisiana received “moderate” or “low" ratings, according to a presentation the Corps made to levee authorities at its local headquarters on Thursday.

A “high risk” rating is the second most dire of five ratings on the Corps’ scale, with “moderate” falling in the middle of the ratings and “low” being the second lowest.

The rating is based on three factors: how much protection the levees can offer; the likelihood and severity of potential storms or river flooding; and the possible consequences should the system fail.

For the New Orleans area, the last of those elements played the most significant role in the "high risk" designation. Given that the levees protect nearly 1 million people and $170 billion in property, “the high potential consequences in the event of a failure is a major risk driver for the system,” according to the ratings.

The recent upgrades are designed to protect the area from a storm with a 1 percent chance of occurring each year, though many had called for designs that would protect against even stronger storms and the surge they would bring.

The corps' primary concern regarding the system as it stands now is that if levees were overtopped for a significant amount of time, they could erode and breach. The Corps is now working to “armor” the levees with turf, a solution that aims to prevent erosion from overtopping.

The armoring process is expected to be complete by 2020, though the upgrade is not expected to earn the system a lower risk rating.

“We want to continue to make the levee more resilient, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to make it lower risk,” Stephens said.

As for the Mississippi River levees, the report notes that there are areas of instability that need monitoring, and repairs and low areas near St. Gabriel that need to be raised. Both of those projects are also underway.

In an effort to better explain the rating system, corps officials have taken to using the Sacramento River as an example.

Levees on both sides of that river are built to the same standards, are maintained in the same way and would be called upon to withstand exactly the same floodwaters at the same time. But the eastern levees protect the city of Sacramento, while the western side is mostly farmland.

The ratings for those levees have not been released, but it’s almost certain that the city’s levee will be in a high-risk category while those on the opposite bank will be in a lower-risk category, Stephens said.