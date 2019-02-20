Bacteriological samples taken from the Jefferson Parish water system came back clear Wednesday, prompting officials to lift the boil-water advisory they had issued for the west bank the day before.
"Customers on the west bank may now use the water without boiling or disinfecting," the parish announced about 11 a.m. "No more precautionary actions are necessary."
The parish had issued the advisory on Tuesday morning for all of West Jefferson except for Gretna and Grand Isle, which have their own water systems.
Officials explained that when maintenance contractors replacing valves at Ames and Lapalco boulevards had turned the water back on, an air pocket began working its way into the system.
The parish said several sections registered a pressure drop, and a dip under 20 pounds per square inch for less than a minute at the water plant that serves the west bank mandated the advisory.
When the water pressure dips below 20 psi, it becomes possible for bacterial contamination to occur, but the samples taken Tuesday and provided to the state showed this did not happen.
Boil-water advisories can also be issued when contamination is found, as was the case in Gretna in August 2015, when routine inspection by the state found E. coli and other coliform bacteria.
It is more often the case that pressure has dropped in the system, usually due to power outages or problems created during maintenance work or repairs.
New Orleans has had 17 boil-water advisories in various parts of the city since 2012.
In Jefferson, there was an advisory a year ago that was the result of a three-day freeze across the metro area.