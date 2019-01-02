Sister Imelda Moriarty, an Irish nun whose firm but loving hand guided students at St. Catherine of Siena School in Metairie as principal for nearly 30 years, died Saturday in San Antonio. She was 94.
Moriarty retired as principal in 2004 but remained a presence on campus until 2013.
For four decades beginning in the 1970s, she shepherded the school and its student body through decades of growth and expansion. It became the largest Catholic elementary school in the Archdiocese of New Orleans, according to the archdiocesan newspaper, the Clarion Herald.
Widely respected as a commanding presence on campus, she was also beloved for her devotion to her students, her sense of humor, her Irish brogue and her ability to motivate and mentor teachers and parents.
Many St. Catherine graduates will remember her as a fixture at school and church events and for personally handing out report cards to each student, congratulating those who excelled and pushing those who needed to work harder.
In that vein, many others recall her as a no-nonsense administrator who could be tough when the situation required. She knew of that reputation herself. “A parent called me one night and said she had asked her daughter when she came home, ‘Are you afraid of Sister Imelda?’ ” Moriarty told the Clarion Herald in 2012. “The girl said, ‘Yes, I’m afraid of Sister Imelda, but I just love her.’ ”
Born in County Kerry, Ireland, Moriarty entered the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1942 and professed her final vows in 1945.
San Antonio was her first stop when she traveled to the United States shortly after World War II. “I came to the United States with the intention of maybe never returning (home), so it was a sacrifice,” she said in the Clarion Herald article. “But it was just part of your vocation. The apostles were sent out by Christ. They were just to go and trust in God.”
Moriarty received bachelor's and master’s degrees in elementary education. Her early teaching assignments included schools in Texas and Missouri. She came to Metairie in 1970 as a math teacher at St. Catherine, one of 17 Incarnate Word sisters on the school's staff then.
According to the Clarion Herald article, she said she got the job as St. Catherine principal in 1975 because the nun who was running the school fell ill. Moriarty told her superior she wanted to continue teaching math because that was her first love. A week later, her superior called back with two choices: become a principal in San Antonio or become the principal at St. Catherine. “My choice was to stay with what I knew,” she said.
Her dedication to the school, its students and families became legendary. She was known for interviewing all prospective parents to explain what would be expected of them if their child was accepted.
As a fundraiser and school community leader, she was never shy about asking for things for her children or the school. “My dear, what can you do for St. Catherine?” was a common question she would ask parents or benefactors.
Under her leadership, a capital campaign raised the funds to erect a multi-purpose building, which was named the Barrett Complex in memory of a former pastor. She also spearheaded the reconstruction of the school gym and cafeteria building along with the creation of an art and computer room. She also brought together the St. Catherine community to build a state-of-the-art playground.
“If your school builds up that community of parents and teachers working together for the good of the child, you will have a fabulous school,” she said.
In 1997, Moriarty was honored as a National Distinguished Principal by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Association of Elementary School Principals. She was also recognized as Distinguished Principal of the Southeast by the National Catholic Education Association.
In 2012, she received Loyola University New Orleans’ highest honor, the Integritas Vitae Award, for high moral character and a commitment to selfless service. “This is like receiving an Oscar,” she told the crowd at the award ceremony.
Even after retiring as principal, she worked at St. Catherine as the assistant librarian. In 2013, she relocated to San Antonio and the motherhouse of her religious order.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. There are plans for a local memorial service at a later date.