The first Audubon Zoo staffer to notice something was wrong was feeding the animals in the Louisiana Swamp Exhibit early Saturday morning.

He could hear what sounded like badly distressed animals — and then he spotted Valerio, far from where he was supposed to be.

The 3-year-old male jaguar's enclosure is near the center of the zoo, but here he was skulking around the fox habitat at the Swamp Exhibit, near the far southeast corner of the property.

The zoo's managing director, Kyle Burks, offered new details Tuesday about how the escaped animal was discovered and then recaptured, saying his staff's quick action prevented Valerio from killing more animals or potentially making it off zoo property and into nearby residential neighborhoods.

Burks said zoo officials have decided they need to replace the woven, steel cable barrier that the jaguar was able to gnaw his way through, installing materials that exceed the industry standard, rather than simply meet it.

The Jaguar Jungle exhibit won’t reopen until that's done; it's unclear when that might be.

“We want … to make sure this never happens again,” Burks said. “Animals are as much a part of our family as our human family members are.”

Burks said about 44 minutes passed between the discovery that Valerio was out of his enclosure and his capture.

The staffer feeding animals in the Swamp Exhibit followed the sounds of agonized animals in the direction of the fox pen about 7:20 a.m.

That employee, whom the zoo did not identify, and a companion quickly locked themselves in a nearby building and used a radio to alert other staffers about the emergency.

Within nine minutes, a veterinarian had prepared a sedative dart and used an air rifle to fire it into Valerio.

The zoo wasn’t set to open until 10 a.m. Burks said that if members of the public had been threatened, staff members would have been prepared to kill the jaguar with firearms while securing guests in buildings on the property.

The dart fired at Valerio contained a sedative that acts fast, but the jaguar wasn’t immediately affected, Burks said. Seven minutes later, the vet fired a second dart, which made the animal woozy; eventually, it lay down at the edge of the fox area.

A staffer wielding a large stick prodded the jaguar to see if he would respond. The veterinarian then ensured it was asleep before staffers laid the animal on a stretcher and drove him to a zoo building where he could be examined.

Valerio was not seriously injured by the sedative darts, Burks said.

Meanwhile, the zoo staff fanned out and checked on the rest of the animals. A fox named Maggie Mae was found dead near where Valerio was first spotted.

Alpacas named Noel, Michia, Alexandria and Lil Melody were found mauled to death in an exhibit adjacent to Valerio’s enclosure. And, in an area just on the other side of the alpacas from the Jaguar Jungle, an emu named Elmo was found killed.

Staffers also discovered foxes named Copper and Rusty as well as an alpaca called Daisy wounded but alive. Those animals were taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment, but all died by Monday.

After officials examined Valerio’s enclosure, Burks said, it became clear that he had chewed a hole through a portion of the wire barrier roof that was next to a 16-foot-tall column, made of concrete, at the center of his exhibit.

Burks said the 8-inch-by-10-inch hole seemed “incredibly small” for a 160-pound animal to have squeezed through. Yet Valerio was able to make it onto the roof and leap to the ground.

A female jaguar, Ix Chel, was in a separate, indoor habitat during the breakout.

Burks said Valerio may have used guest boardwalks or a utility road running through the zoo to get around.

It is unclear exactly when Valerio escaped because there are no cameras in that part of the zoo, though other areas have them. Officials are considering adding more cameras, in addition to a fortified barrier with perhaps smaller openings at the jaguar exhibit, Burks said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a report that found Valerio's enclosure complied with regulations, Burks said, but he repeatedly promised the zoo will do better.

He reiterated that Valerio will not be euthanized, and the plan is to eventually return him to the Jaguar Jungle exhibit.

Burks thanked people who have sent the zoo staff messages of condolence, which he said have helped the animal keepers cope with "a pretty tragic loss."

Some of the messages were pinned to a board Tuesday near the entrance to the zoo, which was closed Saturday but reopened a day later.

They carried messages like, “R.I.P beautiful animals … may your spirit be in the sky” and “pour one out for the homies.”

Another read, “We are very sorry,” alongside drawings of sad faces, an emu and a fox.

