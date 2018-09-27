A national fitness chain has reopened an investigation into allegations by a former employee that two supervisors in its Slidell location made racist comments about customers and other employees.
Jill Greuling, a spokeswoman for LA Fitness in Irvine, California, said in an email late Wednesday that media coverage of complaints by Aireial Mack was "shocking" to the company.
"In response, this morning we removed the two employees ... from their positions and we have reopened the investigation," Greuling said. "I assure you (that) if these accusations are confirmed, they will be terminated."
Mark Mayeux, the gym's general manager, confirmed Thursday that he and Blake Mata, the fitness manager, have been removed for the time being.
Mack has accused both men, who are white, of using racial slurs during the nearly five months she worked at the gym. She filed a complaint with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights that cited a text message she said she received from Mata in January. The text message said Mack, who is African-American, had been taken off the schedule because of her hair.
"We want a classy appearance. We don't want to leak off a n***er style don't take it wrong, just change it," the text message said.
Mayeux and Mata, reached on their cell phones Thursday, both declined to comment. They did not respond to multiple calls for comment before The Advocate's initial story was published.
"At this moment I do not have any comments until I speak to my attorney," Mata said. "Hopefully, this will all be resolved soon and comments will be made soon."
Mack filed her discrimination complaint on March 6 with the LCHR, which investigates harassment and discrimination complaints in Louisiana and is the state version of the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The state commission sent a letter to Mack in July that said the company had violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which protects people from discrimination in the workplace, because she'd been taken off the schedule for "due to her natural hair."
The LCHR attempted to negotiate an agreement with the company, but that effort failed, according to Leah Raby, the commission's director.
The commission said the official reasons that LA Fitness gave for firing Mack — poor attendance and job performance — are justifiable grounds for terminating an employee. But its letter also said that Mack had presented additional evidence of Mata using the same slur used in the text message, indicating "that this was a constant practice of his."
The EEOC concurred with the state commission's findings, Raby said, and will issue a "right to sue" letter to Mack, which means the federal agency is not taking action against the company.
Greuling said company officials were never provided any evidence of discrimination and that, to her knowledge, Mack was let go for poor performance.
"She referenced the one inappropriate text allegedly sent by Meta (sic) to her referencing her hair — he denied it and she never produced it," Greuling said. "She also said he made comments about her body, which he denied."
In the eight months since Mack was terminated, and through the discrimination claim process, Mack "never told us or the EEOC (as far as we know) about the additional texts or the video used in your piece, which seemed to contain horrible derogatory language. Even during our investigation and working with the EEOC through the mediation process, these other issues were never raised," Greuling said.
She said Mack refused LA Fitness' requests to view text messages.
Mack's attorney, Victor Faruggia, said he and his client "stand by the evidence that we presented as being authentic. If they want to see any of the evidence, we're happy to discuss that with their attorney."
Mack has said she will sue the company.
"The sincerity of my client came across on her interview," Faruggia said. "She suffered greatly from the harassment and discrimination at the club."