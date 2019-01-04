There are a few things you can count on every year:
Earth will rotate once around the sun.
The Atlanta Falcons will go home with nothing to show.
And Arthur Morrell, the clerk of Criminal District Court in Orleans Parish, will sue the city over funding for his office.
Morrell, the clerk for the last dozen years, recently filed another in a series of lawsuits, this one seeking to bar the city from “arbitrarily” imposing a $3.7 million budget on his office for 2019.
That’s the same amount the city approved for Morrell’s office last year, the year before that and every year since 2012, when a dispute between Morrell and Andy Kopplin, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s chief administrative officer, first landed in court.
Back then as now, Morrell claimed he was shortchanged in violation of a state statute that makes the city's funding of his office a “ministerial” act.
The city doesn’t set his budget, Morrell has argued. Only he does, and the city just cuts a check for the amount he wants.
Under state law, the city is required to fully fund Morrell’s office and can’t reduce his budget without approval of the Legislature.
Morrell has argued that the city has violated the law for years by repeatedly ignoring the budgets he submitted to fund the 90.5 positions he has claimed are needed to make his operation run properly.
The city, meanwhile, insists that as long as it budgets at least $3.7 million for Morrell’s office — the figure settled on for 2012 — it can’t be said to have reduced his funding and thus is complying with the law.
While Morrell claims the city has forced him to operate short-staffed, the city has long argued that he's never shown why he needs the number of employees he claims he does.
Morrell prevailed in the first round of the legal skirmish, with a ruling that the city illegally withheld a few hundred thousand dollars from his 2012 budget in violation of the statute. But that case involved only one year.
Since then, Morrell has returned to court again and again, only to encounter resistance when he has tried to recoup what he claims is well over $2 million the city has illegally withheld in the years since.
Last fall, Morrell submitted a proposed budget of $4.6 million for his office, claiming the money is needed to fund the 85.5 positions that he now deems necessary. His latest lawsuit claims that Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration refused even to consider his budget, instead submitting its own budget for his office to the City Council for approval.
“There is no authority, whatsoever, that allows the city to fashion the budget of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Clerk of Court,” Morrell argues in his latest petition.
In a statement, he called the city’s actions “unconscionable,” claiming they violate constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process.
“I cannot properly operate the office … without adequate funding,” Morrell said. “Not only are the employees affected, the entire criminal court and thus the criminal justice system of Orleans Parish are also at risk.”
Cantrell’s office did not respond to a request for comment about Morrell’s lawsuit.
In the meantime, Morrell recently asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to reverse a 2-1 appeals court decision last year that favored the city over its funding of his office in previous years.
Morrell argues that the dissenting voice in that decision, 4th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Terri Love, got it right when she argued that the courts have never decided just how much money Morrell actually needs these days to fully fund his staff.
The state's high court has yet to take up the matter.
A hearing on Morrell's latest petition, which seeks an injunction against the city, is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Orleans Parish Civil District Court.