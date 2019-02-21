With bad weather expected Saturday, multiple parades are set to change times this weekend.

The Mystic Krewe of Titans is pushing back its parade from Saturday to Sunday at 5 p.m.

To accommodate the change, the Krewe of Dionysus will roll at 2 p.m., an hour later than its originally scheduled time.

Both parades will follow the traditional route by starting at Pontchartrain Drive and Spartan Drive and disbanding at Gause Boulevard and Kensington Boulevard.

The route will remain closed between parades. The Push Mow parade in Abita Springs was also rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday.