At least three of New Orleans Inspector General Derry Harper’s bosses are standing by the IG, despite a recent evaluation that raised serious questions about a lack of productivity during his first year from the office tasked with rooting out waste and corruption in the city's government.
Members of the Ethics Review Board met Monday for the first time since a separate review panel chided Harper this month for issuing only a single report in 2018. The board took no action on that panel’s conclusions.
Of the three members present Monday, two, board Chairman James Brown and member Elizabeth Livingston de Calderon, agreed that Harper had gotten off to a slow start but said they expected his second year to be more productive.
Harper “inherited an office that was in some degree of fragmentation,” Brown said. "When you have an airplane headed in one direction, you can’t just turn it around all at once."
Reached by phone later, board member Howard Rodgers III, who was not at the meeting, agreed with that take.
But board member Michael Cowan criticized Harper for the number and the quality of the documents released in his first year. “From my reading, the report and the letter that were issued (in 2018) come nowhere near to justifying” the office’s $3.5 million budget, Cowan said.
Two other board members were also absent Monday. Reached by phone, Joe Ricks said he was on vacation and had no comment. Brandon Boutin could not be reached.
The lack of any formal action Monday was seen as a win for Harper, who has been on the defense in recent weeks after a three-member “quality assurance review committee” compared his productivity to that of former New Orleans IG Ed Quatrevaux and current Jefferson Parish IG David McClintock and found it lacking.
Compared to Harper’s single report in 2018, Quatrevaux produced seven reports in 2017, members said, and McClintock released nine reports last year.
During a contentious meeting with the review panel June 10, Harper insisted that it shouldn’t have compared his work to that of other IGs because they have different staffing levels and are often engaged in different kinds of investigations.
And he said the panel should have considered the turmoil the office was in when he took the job. Harper replaced Quatrevaux months after an internal report alleged that one of Quatrevaux’s top deputies, Nadiene Van Dyke, had approached her work with bias and funneled jobs to her friends.
That report was authored by former Deputy IG for Investigations Howard Schwartz, who later replaced Quatrevaux temporarily. Schwartz applied for the permanent job but lost to Harper, with the Ethics Review Board questioning whether he was too tarnished by all the turmoil to lead the office long-term. He left the office entirely a few months later.
Despite the review panel’s stinging remarks, Brown, de Calderon and Rodgers argued for giving Harper another shot. Brown and de Calderon also disagreed with the panel’s suggestion that it should be allowed to probe Harper’s office more deeply, saying such a probe could compromise Harper’s ability to do his job.
Brown said Harper has been asked to provide monthly reports on his work to the Ethics Review Board, so that it may gauge his productivity.
The three-member review panel, composed of lawyers Bill Banta and Ashley Barriere and retired businessman Harry Blumenthal Jr., did not compare the reports Quatrevaux produced in his first year on the job to what Harper produced in his first year.
Shortly after his arrival in late fall 2009, Quatrevaux derided a $4 million proposal to revamp the Municipal Auditorium as an “abject waste" and "a contract for nothing.” The would-be development team, which had ties to Mayor Ray Nagin, later pulled out of the deal.
In his first year, Quatrevaux also criticized the city’s budget as too vague, exposed waste in the city’s crime camera program, and rapped the city’s oversight of its sanitation contracts. All told, Quatrevaux said he identified at least $9.4 million in costs that could have been avoided in 2010.
Harper’s lone report in 2018 was into city employees receiving free Jazz Fest tickets. A public letter focused on fake handicapped-parking tags created by S&WB employees.
Asked whether a comparison between Quatrevaux’s first year and his own might have been appropriate, Harper said the committee did not consider it and thus he did not either.
He again cited the challenges the office faced and vowed that the rest of 2019 will be busy.
“This group is going to push us, and we are going to be more productive,” Harper said.