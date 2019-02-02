After about a year of repairs, the formerly rusted Magnolia Bridge over Bayou St. John is once again open to the public.
The repairs, which wrapped up recently with a bright blue paint job, included replacing numerous parts of the more than century-old bridge, including swapping out the loose wooden boards with a composite surface.
The $1.3 million project also included work to stabilize the banks, the installation of a cable-barrier system along the span and the repair of damaged parts of the bridge’s structure.
The bridge, sometimes known as the Cabrini Bridge because of its proximity to Cabrini High School, was built in the late 1800s and is one of the oldest in the city. It has served not only to carry pedestrians and cyclists across the waterway but as a neighborhood gathering spot and as the background for countless photos.
Designed to carry streetcars across the bayou, the bridge initially was able to rotate on a central pillar to allow boats to pass on either side. That feature became obsolete when the waterway was closed to traffic in the early 20th century.
The rehabilitation, which began in February 2018 after several delays, was sparked by campaigning by neighbors and community groups and supported by former City Councilwoman Susan Guidry, who represented the area.
The city’s Department of Public Works, the Regional Planning Commission and federal dollars provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development all helped cover the cost of the project.
A “final status update” to the project by the city asks residents to be careful not to disturb the newly placed sod around the bridge.