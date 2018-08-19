Archdiocese of New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond called for a time of purification in the Catholic Church in his homily delivered Sunday at St. Louis Cathedral as he directly addressed the latest sex abuse scandal to rock the church.

Aymond offered a "sincere and heartfelt" apology to the more than 1,000 children that have been molested by hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania in six dioceses since the 1940s -- crimes that church leaders are accused of covering up -- revealed in a grand jury report Tuesday.

He also offered an apology for the embarrassment and pain the news may have caused faithful Catholic believers.

"My friends, there is no excused for such abuse and infidelity," Aymond said. "It is evil, it is sinful, it is not of God. I ask you to join me, today and every day, to most importantly pray for the victims, that they would know God's healing and peace. Along with you, I'm very sorry that bishops, priests and deacons have let us down and have let you down."

A former priest named in the grand jury report was transferred to the Diocese of Lafayette in the 1990s. While details concerning the transfer of Father John Bostwick are sketchy and it is unknown if church officials knew about the allegations he faced prior to his transfer.

The Pennsylvania grand jury is just the latest in a rash of reports detailing abuse in the Catholic Church. Two months ago, Pope Francis ordered disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick removed from public ministry amid allegations the 88-year-old retired archbishop sexually abused a teenage altar boy and engaged in sexual misconduct with adult seminarians decades ago.

Last month, Francis accepted McCarrick's resignation as cardinal and ordered him to a "life of prayer and penance."

In New Orleans, Aymond and the Archdiocese of New Orleans has recently dealt with the settlement of a lawsuit claiming longtime deacon and teacher Geroge F. Brignac raped an altar boy at Holy Rosary School in New Orleans more than three decades ago.

Aymond said feelings of pain, disappointment and anger are justifiable and he understands that many have lost trust in the church and its leaders. He also, however, asked for open hearts from his congregation as the church works to regain that trust.

The first steps in this process were addressed in a letter Aymond issued after Sunday mass.

Locally, Aymond extended an invitation to a special Mass Aug. 28 at St. Joseph Church, 1802 Tulane Avenue, to pray for the healing of the victims. He also made a plea for anyone who has been abused by the church to call him at the Archdiocese's victim assistance hotline to personally accompany them in their healing.

On a wider scope, he outlined a plan created by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, that's four points include creating a way to swiftly, effectively and confidentially report abuse or misconduct of bishops and creating a lay commission to oversee greater accountability of bishops.

You can watch Aymond's homily below, and read his full letter here.