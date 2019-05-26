After surviving years as a World War II fighter pilot, including when his plane was shot down and he was captured by the enemy, Major Frederic Arnold and the only other survivor of the 14 men who made up their squadron of P-38 fighter pilots made a solemn oath: Whichever of the two was the "last man standing" would honor the 12 others who didn’t make it through the war.
Promise kept, on Sunday, when Arnold’s monumental bronze sculpture, “Lest We Forget: The Mission,” was unveiled as the National World War II Museum’s latest piece of public art.
The sculpture, on view at Founders Plaza on Andrew Higgins Boulevard, depicts a preflight pilots’ briefing.
Bob Farnsworth, senior vice president for capital programs at the museum, said the work will help future generations understand the sacrifice of America's World War II airmen, 60 percent of whom he said were either killed, wounded or captured.
But even though Arnold saw the work through to its finish — spending seven years on the project starting in 2009 at the age of 87 — he wasn’t there for the unveiling Sunday.
That’s because Arnold died last year, on Memorial Day, at the age of 96.
“He poured himself into that project for seven years, day and night,” said Marc Arnold, his son, before Sunday’s unveiling. “He and all of us were very concerned about whether he was going to be able to get to the finish line.”
Arnold’s work joins a growing effort at the Warehouse District museum focused on public art in outdoor areas that are easily accessible and free to the public.
Farnsworth said another nine sculptures are planned — six on the Col. Battle Barksdale Parade Ground and three more in Founders Plaza.
Like Arnold’s, all will be actual-size and approachable, avoiding the larger-than-life size and pedestals typical of many statues memorializing heroes.
“It adds a lot to the visitor experience,” Farnsworth said. “I think it’s something that a museum of our scale, our stature — it’s almost an obligation to tell our story in another medium.”
Though the 12 airmen in the sculpture match the number killed from Arnold’s squadron, they do not represent specific individuals. Rather, they are archetypes of airmen Arnold saw throughout the war, after he enlisted in the Army Air Corps as a 19-year-old three months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
They each carry nicknames, like “SQUADRON LEADER,” who stands before a map explaining the mission to the other 11, and “EAGER BEAVER,” a young addition to the squadron, who takes notes of the plane's heading and distance to the target by writing on his hand.
The note on his palm, engraved into the sculpture, reads “63°” followed by “575 mi.”
Missions at the time required precise magnetic headings, done with a compass and a watch. Being off by one degree could lead to missing a target by 10 miles.
The numbers on the engraving accurately represent one such mission, flying from North Africa into Italy, because Arnold wanted to make sure everything about the work was right.
“The 63 degrees — he insisted that I go back and research. Magnetic headings shift over time — they’re called isogonic lines,” Marc Arnold said. “He needed to know what was the isogonic value from 1943 to make sure, plus or minus one degree, it would be accurate.”
North Africa is where Arnold was based as a fighter pilot in World War II. His plane was shot down over Italy, and he was captured and held as a prisoner of war.
“I never thought I’d make it home,” he says in a prerecorded video about the sculpture. But he later escaped and found his way back to the Allies.
He’d stay on in the service, making it to the rank of major by age 23.
Arnold says in the video, “I had never given a thought of the military. Being an artist, you can imagine.”
He would return to his passion after the war, with his drive for the “Lest We Forget” project coming after a dying Jim Hagenback — the only other survivor of the squadron — reminded him in 1998, “Don’t forget our promise. Now, it’s up to you.”
It took years for Arnold to come up with the idea, along with the seven years needed to see it out as his health began to fail. He did get to see the work unveiled to the public, though, when it made its debut in August 2016 at its temporary home at Denver’s Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in his home state of Colorado.
For Arnold, it was a mission complete — one more than 70 years in the works. That mission: to honor the 88,000 U.S. airmen who died during World War II.
“I am the last man, and I made a vow — lest we forget,” Arnold says in the video.