At 9 a.m. Monday, workers will begin a five-month construction project on the Broad Street overpass between Erato Street and Tulane Avenue, crossing over both the Pontchartrain Expressway and Earhart Boulevard.
The project is scheduled to last through February.
Travel lanes will be reduced in both directions for the full length of the project. Drivers are asked to be mindful of construction workers and to plan to travel at reduced speeds.
The $1 million project is funded by city bonds.
The contractor, Hard Rock Construction LLC, will be doing the work for the city's Department of Public Works.
In general, crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, Saturday work may occur when inclement weather impacts the regular schedule.
The scope of work includes:
- Installing new streetlight poles and LED fixtures
- Improving the guardrail and deck
- Repairing damaged catch basins and drainage grates on the bridge
- Completing asphalt paving work
- Adding roadway striping including a protected bike lane
- Adding crosswalk striping
- Installing new concrete bus islands
- Reorganizing curb space designations
Bike lanes, which are typically adjacent to vehicular traffic, will now be protected by parked cars, striped buffers and flexible delineators. For more information about the new configuration, visit www.roadwork.nola.gov/projects.
Questions about this project may be directed to the city’s RoadworkNOLA hotline at (504) 658-7623 or RoadWork.nola.gov.