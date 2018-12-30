The Harahan Police Department knows how to get social media clicks.

Its Facebook post Saturday warning that recent purchases of methamphetamine in Louisiana “may be contaminated with the Zika virus,” quickly spread like one, with thousands of shares and even some coverage from national media outlets.

The question of whether there’s actually a Zika threat was met with a chuckle from Police Chief Tim Walker, who said one of his officers made the post to bring attention to something that’s not a joke at all.

“There is an opioid and meth problem. It’s all over the country,” Walker said, adding that no one so far has taken up police on the offer to have their meth inspected.

The Facebook post said that if someone isn’t comfortable bringing their hard drugs to the local police station, “an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home.”

The post was meant to be “attention-getting,” Walker said, with that effort clearly a success for a problem that is “out of hand” nationally.

But does Walker think anyone will actually take him up on the offer of a “free” Zika test?

“You never know,” he said.