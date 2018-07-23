Industrial projects will have to meet specific hiring and wage criteria to get breaks on their school property taxes in New Orleans under rules adopted last week by the Orleans Parish School Board. Similar standards could soon be imposed by the city.

The School Board’s guidelines, proposed by member Ben Kleban, were adopted without opposition Thursday.

The board is one of several local government units in Louisiana that have set specific criteria for what projects they will approve under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program since Gov. John Bel Edwards moved to give local governments a say in the process.

The School Board’s standards were set in discussions with the business community and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, and the city is expected to impose similar rules in the near future.

The Industrial Tax Exemption Program is the largest tax break offered in Louisiana and has come under fire in recent years, not just for its cost but because, until recently, it allowed state officials to waive local property taxes for projects without consulting with the authorities that would have received the money.

Together Louisiana, a group of religious and civic organizations, and its local branches pushed for the program to be reined in, with projects receiving more scrutiny and the money that would otherwise have gone to the tax breaks to be reinvested in government services.

“This sends the message that we’re willing to put a hedge of protection around the investment of our children’s educational futures,” said the Rev. Barrington Gidney, pastor of Level Ground Community Church and a member of Together New Orleans.

The Industrial Tax Exemption Program granted tax exemptions amounting to about $16 billion over 10 years, according to Together Louisiana.

Governments in New Orleans now give up about $10.6 million a year because of the tax break, with the Folgers Coffee Co. plant accounting for the lion’s share of that. About $3 million of that money comes from the School Board.

Intended to encourage businesses to expand their facilities or relocate to Louisiana — and ostensibly create jobs — the program also has allowed companies to pursue upgrades that in fact require fewer employees and lead to layoffs. Together Louisiana estimated that in New Orleans, the 39 companies that received tax breaks over the last 20 years actually shed a total of about 76 jobs.

For most of the program's 80-year existence, only state officials decided whether to award the tax breaks, even though it was local governments whose property taxes were being waived, until Edwards signed an executive order in 2016 giving them a say in the process.

Since then, a number of governments throughout the state have either started rejecting applications, set up committees to vet the projects or, like the Orleans Parish School Board, put criteria in place to determine whether a proposed project should be given a break.

The board’s guidelines spell out several specific criteria a project must meet to get approval. It must be located in an area where incomes are lower than in the state as a whole or in a recognized "enterprise zone." It must meet criteria for job creation and pay rates set out in the Louisiana Quality Jobs Rebate, which requires that jobs pay at least $45,000 a year. And at least 35 percent of the new employees hired by the business must live in Orleans Parish or have graduated from a public school in the parish in the last three years.

If the project fails to live up to any of those conditions, the tax break can be rescinded.

The School Board is not required to follow those rules when a new project comes forward, but Perry Perkins, of Together Louisiana, said, “We know that there are members of the board that are not going to allow (a project to win approval) if it doesn’t warrant it.”

Because the rules will apply to future applications only, it’s unknown what effect they might have on the school district's budget.

The state has received notice of a handful of applications from Folgers and Bollinger Shipyards that have just started the approval process.

The city is planning on imposing the same or similar guidelines on its decision-making process, though exactly when that might happen is still to be determined, said Ellen Lee, Cantrell’s director of community and economic development.

“This (new policy) meets the dual goal of incentivizing investment in New Orleans and providing the revenue to meet our citizens’ needs,” Lee said.