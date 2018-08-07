Monique Cola, a neuroscientist and longtime university educator, welcomed students this week as the newest principal of New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School.
Cola, who has spent more than three decades as a researcher and academic, was hired in April to lead the Uptown high school, which has a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.
She is likely the first neuroscientist to lead a New Orleans public school, officials said.
“Out of a strong pool of highly qualified candidates, Dr. Cola stood out from the start,” said Mary Zervigon, chairwoman of the board that runs SciHigh, in a statement.
“We are thrilled to have such a committed, experienced and passionate STEM leader and cannot wait to see what the future holds for Sci High under her leadership.”
Before joining Sci High, Cola served as assistant to the vice chancellor of student affairs and the executive dean at Delgado Community College, where she worked to boost student retention and recruit high school students to take college courses.
She also worked as a consultant to the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity, a Pennsylvania-based consortium that works in part to improve opportunities for women, minorities and people with disabiities in STEM-related careers.
Prior to that, she served as the director of Xavier University’s biology resource center and spent 25 years as a neurology professor at Tulane University, the first black faculty member in that program.
Her clinical research has focused on dysfunctions in the brain, and she has studied Alzheimer’s disease, stroke and healthy brain controls.
Cola graduated from Joseph S. Clark High School in New Orleans, then earned her bachelor’s in biology and chemistry from Pitzer College in Claremont, California. She later got a master’s degree in pathology from LSU and a doctorate in neuroscience from Tulane.
“As a scientist-educator and an early supporter of Sci High, I am honored to be the new head of Sci High,” Cola said. “I am eager to take my passion for STEM-focused educational pursuits to a new level for the students at Sci High.”
The B-rated Sci High, located on Loyola Avenue, serves more than 460 students.