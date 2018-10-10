The Sewerage & Water Board’s cash reserves continue to slide as it still grapples with delinquent accounts, officials told members of the agency's board of directors Wednesday.
The public utility is also bringing in an outside company to help it find the source of problems in its billing process, Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs told the board’s Finance Committee.
The continued decline of the S&WB’s cash on hand poses a potentially significant problem for the utility, which must have at least 90 days of cash reserves for its water and sewer systems by the end of the year in order to meet the terms of agreements it signed when it issued bonds.
But in presenting financial information from August, Downs said those reserves continue to shrink.
The utility as a whole had just over 58 days of cash on hand at the end of August, down from almost 63 days at the end of July. Before the August 2017 flooding, which prompted the agency to spend more than $80 million on emergency repairs and other expenses, the S&WB typically kept more than 250 days of cash in its accounts.
In August, the S&WB’s water system fell from almost 125 days of reserves to just over 112, and its sewer system dropped from almost 38 days to about 36.
There was a small bright spot when it came to the drainage system, which increased from about 4 days of cash on hand to about 7.5 days. There is no legal minimum the agency must keep in that account. Most of the money spent on repairs after the flooding came from the drainage system’s account.
Downs said some of the increase was likely due to money the S&WB was reimbursed for working on federally funded projects and possibly some property tax revenue that came in late.
S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said he’s asked all departments to tighten their belts to help bring the reserves back up while also trying to restore confidence among customers who may not be paying their bills because of previous problems with a billing system and department that have been blamed for widespread overcharges.
The S&WB is bringing in Utiliworks, a utility consulting company, to scrutinize its billing process over the next three months and provide recommendations on how it can address some of those issues.
“We feel very good about (the billing process) now, but this is a third-party validation and I don’t think there’s anything to lose in having an objective eye look at it and see something we may not be seeing,” Downs said.
The S&WB still is struggling with a large number of accounts that are delinquent or have been disputed.
About 17,000 of the utility’s 136,000 customers owe about $22 million that is more than 60 days overdue, Downs said. While the number of delinquent accounts has fluctuated, that’s roughly the same number as when the utility resumed its policy of shutting off water for seriously delinquent accounts in August.
Korban said the utility is working to get those customers to pay up.
“We’re being flexible. We’re being open to customizing some of the payment plans we can do for you,” Korban said. “We’re going to reach an agreement, but we can’t do that if we don’t talk.”
The utility has made some progress on another persistent problem: customers who have never received a bill after starting service at their address. The S&WB has never explained the problem with those accounts.
Downs said the agency had 12,000 such accounts at one point and the bills that had not been sent totaled about $8 million. Since then, the utility has started sending bills to about 3,400 of those customers, she said.
Because those bills represent multiple months of unpaid usage, the S&WB is asking those customers to come in and arrange for a payment plan, she said.
Meanwhile, Downs said, state officials have granted the S&WB a second extension on financial reports that were supposed to be submitted over the summer to the state Legislative Auditor’s Office. Such reports are required of all public agencies each year.
S&WB officials said over the summer that problems with the billing system and “the constant state of emergency” the agency has been under for the past year meant they would not meet the normal June 30 deadline. They were granted three additional months to turn in the report.
Downs said the utility now has been given until the end of October to turn it in.