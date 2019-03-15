Lance Moore had his share of exciting moments in his nine years with the New Orleans Saints -- but a moment Friday that left him speechless.

Moore shared a video with the caption "It's true....I am having a boy!" Friday morning, which shows him entering a room filled with blue balloons. There was also a crib with balloons announcing the gender of his next baby.

Can't see video below? Click here.

It’s true.....I am having a boy! pic.twitter.com/I61IvLjZAn — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) March 15, 2019

Moore, who was a member of the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team in 2009, was rendered speechless. He put his hands on his head and asked "are you serious?"

Moore, 35, and his wife Kasey Trione have two young girls. Graylee Mae is 3 and Nola Rae is 1. Graylee can be heard at the beginning of the video asking if she can watch, but quickly decides to move on to bigger and better things.

"I don't want to watch this anymore," she can be heard saying in the background.

Moore was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2018. In his 11-year career he caught 389 passes for 4,816 yards and 44 touchdowns.