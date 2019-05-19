From our publisher: New Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate 'flag' coming this summer

Before July 1, New Orleans’ only daily newspaper will carry the flags of both The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune.

Having two flags is a New Orleans tradition. In 1914, when The Times-Democrat purchased The Daily Picayune, both flags ran on page one. Some months later, the name was changed to the now familiar Times-Picayune.

In 1980, the afternoon States-Item was merged into the morning Times-Picayune. For six years both flags ran, until the States-Item name was dropped.

But it will be what is inside that counts.

Look for all the features of both papers, and the rebirth of Lagniappe and Inside Out as weekly tabloids.