So you're under a boil water advisory?
Here's what you should do, and what you should not do, until you're given the all clear:
BOIL WATER INSTRUCTIONS
Boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.
Or you can disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption. Mix it thoroughly.
Using bottled water is also an option
DOs and DON'Ts
Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.
Residents in the affected area are advised not to drink, make ice or brush teeth until further notice. Residents who have compromised immune systems are advised not to wash hands, shower or bathe.
When you wash your hands, use soap and water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer. The safest option is to wash with boiled or bottled water.
Be careful not to swallow water while showering or bathing. Use extra caution when bathing infants and young children. A sponge bath can reduce the chance of swallowing water.
Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted.
MORE INFORMATION
In Orleans Parish, if you have any questions, call 52WATER (504-529-2837).