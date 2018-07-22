The board that governs the Regional Transit Authority is back up to full strength.
Mark Raymond Jr., founder of the Split Second Foundation, will fill the seat Sharonda Williams left open a few days ahead of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s inauguration.
The foundation works to fund research on treatments for spinal cord injuries. Raymond, 29, was partially paralyzed after he dove into Lake Pontchartrain and broke his neck in 2016.
The City Council approved Raymond’s appointment this month.
He is Cantrell's third appointee to the RTA board. The other two, Office of Transportation Director Laura Bryan and RIDE New Orleans founder and land use planner Fred Neal Jr., were sworn in last month.
Five of the RTA’s members are appointed by the New Orleans mayor; the other three are appointed by Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.
The board oversees public buses, streetcars and ferries in New Orleans and Kenner.