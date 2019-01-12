Sean Harrington, the 45-year-old man arrested in December for spray painting the word “cocaine” on Bourbon Street, was arrested again Saturday morning in New Orleans and booked with criminal damage to a historic building or landmark.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the arrest was for writing out “cocaine” in graffiti again, nor was it clear whether Harrington wore a shirt and hat that also had the word “cocaine” on them, like he had on when he went on his alleged street-writing binge last month.
The hat also had stickers bearing the word “cocaine,” according to an arrest warrant.
Harrington is now in custody on a $5,000 bail, after he was booked on one count of criminal damage to a historic building or landmark at 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
Harrington had posted a $500 bail following his arrest Dec. 3 for one count of criminal damage to a historic building or landmark and two counts of criminal damage to property.
According to police, the December arrest came after Harrington had spray painted “cocaine” on Bourbon Street on the side of a garage, on the street and curb and also on the side of a building.