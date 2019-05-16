Jefferson Parish authorities have arrested a mother and son in connection with the death of a Terrytown man in their care who was found dead in his home on Tuesday.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Terrell Nix, 34, has been booked on a charge of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice and his mother, Denise Nix, 53, has been booked for obstruction of justice.
JPSO said Terrell Nix was employed by his mother as a home health attendant for the man, who the Nixes said had fallen when investigators arrived at an apartment in the 200 block of Holmes Boulevard about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
After an autopsy by the Jefferson Parish Coroner Office, however, JPSO's Homicide Section and Crime Scene Division conducted another examination of the man's residence and found multiple locations that contained either trace amounts of blood or evidence of attempts to remove blood from surfaces.
Investigators also say they found that Terrell Nix contacted his mother before either of them called the Sheriff's Office to report the emergency.
Both were taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, though Denise Nix has been released on bond.
JPSO said it is looking into whether Terrell and Denise Nix were involved in any other incidents of abuse that have not been reported to authorities. Anyone with information on this incident or any possible prior incidents involving Terrell or Denise Nix is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.