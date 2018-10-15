Darren Roy says he lives in Chalmette.
But Gregory Rome, Roy's opponent for an open seat on the bench in the 34th Judicial District, thinks it’s pretty clear Roy is a resident of Slidell — with no business being a judge in St. Bernard Parish.
Rome said he first heard rumors about Roy’s living situation in the weeks after qualifying ended July 20, leading him to making daily drives past the house on Old Hickory Avenue that Roy lists as his home. There were no signs of life, Rome said, so he hired a private investigator to follow Roy.
Over a two-week period, that investigator found Roy spent 13 of 14 nights at a Slidell house he owns on Cross Gates Boulevard, a 40-minute drive from the St. Bernard courthouse where Roy has worked for almost 25 years as an assistant district attorney.
Roy didn’t deny he often commutes from the north shore house, saying he has a young son in St. Tammany Parish that he likes to visit. But Roy said he is "domiciled" at his house in Chalmette, and that his opponent has no business making an issue about where he sleeps just weeks before the Nov. 6 election.
“I work here, I have my homestead exemption here, my family’s been here since the 1800s,” said Roy, a Democrat who has been endorsed by numerous elected officials in St. Bernard. “It’s simply a desperate act by my opponent. It’s a non-issue. If it were an issue, he should have filed a residency challenge when he had the chance. Is he that bad of a lawyer?”
Rome, a Republican, said if he had filed a court challenge, a fair arbiter would have ruled in his favor. But he said he did not begin to have suspicions about Roy's residency until after the July 24 deadline to challenge an opponent’s qualifications. Such a challenge, if successful, could have led to Roy's removal from the ballot.
Under the Louisiana constitution, candidates for judicial positions are required to have been admitted to the Louisiana Bar Association for at least eight years and be domiciled in the district they’re running in for at least a year before the election.
Louisiana law regards a domicile as a person's place of “habitual residence.” But the meaning of that term, too, is open to interpretation -- part of the reason that residency challenges are notoriously difficult to win.
At this point, Rome said, only voters can decide what’s appropriate.
“This election is an interview for a job that requires the highest level of character and the highest standard of integrity and honesty, and I don’t think he’s showing these things,” Rome said.