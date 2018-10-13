Electric scooter rentals may not be coming to New Orleans, at least for now, but workers on Monday will begin installing approximately 485 new bike racks throughout the city.
City officials said feedback from residents and business owners contributed to determining the locations of the new racks, which respond to growing bicycle ridership.
McCoy Group LLC will be doing the work for the city.
In business districts, sidewalk drilling and bike rack installation may begin at 4:30 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. In residential areas, installation activities will start at 7 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.
The installations will take approximately three months to complete.
Areas slated to receive new bike racks include:
- Central Business District;
- North Broad Street between Iberville Street and Ursulines Avenue;
- St. Claude Avenue between Elysian Fields Avenue and Press Street;
- North Rampart Street between Canal Street and Esplanade Avenue;
- Harrison Avenue between Canal Boulevard and Orleans Avenue;
- Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jackson Avenue;
- Newton Street between Teche Street and Behrman Avenue;
- Teche Street between Newton Street and Opelousas Avenue.
The city’s bicycle network now includes more than 120 miles of bikeways.
Questions and/or concerns about the project may be directed to RoadWorkNOLA at (504) 658-7623 or roadwork@nola.gov.