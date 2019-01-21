New Orleans’ commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday focused on continuing the slain civil rights leaders’ hard and unfinished struggle toward ending both discrimination and poverty.

Dozens of marching bands and dance troupes and thousands of residents walked through Central City as part of the festivities, after current and former city officials urged people to view King’s work as an ongoing effort with much more work to be done.

“We can’t allow the celebration of Martin Luther King Day to just be a day of nostalgia, a walk down memory lane where all we want to do is reflect on 1950 and 1960 and be self-congratulatory,” former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial said.

The city's official commemoration kicked off at the New Orleans Jazz Market on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, before a march to A.L. Davis Park for the "Remember, Celebrate, Act” Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Play.

Elsewhere throughout the city, nonprofits and other organizations commemorated King — who would have turned 90 last week — with a day of service projects.

As in previous years, the event drew local and state officials including City Council members, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Morial, the president of the National Urban League and the keynote speaker at the city’s official commemoration, called for a renewed commitment to advancing King’s goals of both racial and economic equality.

Morial specifically addressed President Donald Trump’s demand for funds to build a border wall, saying King “wouldn’t support the building of a wall because he was a bridge builder.”

Trump marked Martin Luther King Day on Monday by laying a wreath at the Washington, D.C., memorial to the civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968.

Morial also urged residents to fight against voting restrictions that prevent people from casting ballots.

“We don’t need to bring back the old grandfather clause and literacy test wrapped in new clothing called voter ID and cutbacks on early voting,” he said. “Don’t go backwards when it comes to democracy.”

While speakers pointed to King's heroic work against discrimination, Morial and others focused heavily on King’s fight for a more equitable economic system.

Speakers called for a higher minimum wage, more equitable school funding and a need for progress on other fronts such as affordable housing and criminal justice reform.

“You can’t cast everybody out and call it progress. You can’t build fancy new apartments that not everyone can afford and call it movement,” Morial said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell pledging to continue working toward equity in the city and reduce disparities that have been growing in the years since the flooding during Hurricane Katrina.

And she pointed to her own election as the city’s first female mayor as an example of the victories “that keeps hope alive.” She said what gratified her most was knowing that while she was the first, she would not be the last.

Edwards, who spoke at the New Orleans event, pledged to fight for a higher minimum wage and reduce the income gap in the state while touting successes such as the expansion of the state’s Medicaid program and criminal justice reforms.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, I’m mindful, but with your help and your prayer, we’re going to get there,” Edwards said.

Cantrell also focused more narrowly on a particular goal of her administration: redirecting sales tax dollars that go toward tourism groups to pay for infrastructure improvements.

That plan is opposed not only by tourism and hospitality leaders, but by Edwards.

Cantrell, speaking just after the governor wrapped up, said if King were alive today, he would say, “Hey our brothers and sisters need a just a little bit more of the revenue they generate so she can take care of her family, so she can take care of her people, so our city and municipal infrastructure can be sound and sustained for generations to come.”