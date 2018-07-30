About 17,000 utility customers in New Orleans with unpaid bills face the threat of having their water shut off starting Wednesday, but officials have so far released few details about when workers might begin actually cutting off service.
The Sewerage & Water Board was unable to say Monday how many of its customers with overdue bills meet all the requirements for having their service disconnected or how it will prioritize which customers to cut off first.
The utility stopped shutting off water for unpaid bills in the fall as widespread billing problems emerged.
It’s not clear that those problems have been fully resolved, and at least 4,500 accounts are still in dispute, meaning they are not included in the number of accounts considered delinquent.
Officials say they need to pressure customers back into paying their bills, arguing that the overdue accounts amount to $21.8 million, contributing to the utility's declining revenue and shrinking reserve fund.
But so far, few seem to be responding to the threat of losing their water.
The list of delinquent customers makes up about 12.5 percent of the homes and businesses in the city, and the total has barely budged since the S&WB gave them an ultimatum to pay up two weeks ago.
That’s particularly surprising given that the plan to shut off overdue customers was well-publicized. It raises questions about whether those on the list know they are at risk or have the ability to contest or pay their bills.
Shutting off water to that many people would be a “crisis” that “can be and should be avoided at all costs,” City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said. The full council has urged the S&WB not to resume shutting off water this week.
If shut-offs are needed because some people are using the billing problems to simply skip bills they don't want to pay, only those scofflaws should be targeted, Giarrusso said.
"If you don't have the capacity to (identify them), you shouldn't be taking this course of action," he said, questioning "whether the billing system and the kinks within it have really been ironed out."
Giarrusso, who heads the council committee that oversees the S&WB, said he also questions the numbers the utility has provided on how many customers are delinquent and how much they owe, arguing that many of those bills are likely wrong.
S&WB spokeswoman D’Seante Parks said the number of delinquent accounts has fluctuated slightly since the utility announced that it would resume shutting off accounts but that “we have not yet seen an uptick in payments.”
Parks said she has not had any indication that there are additional problems with the billing system that would explain why the numbers aren’t changing.
Customers are considered delinquent if they owe $50 or more for 60 days or longer. When that threshold is met, the agency sends a letter giving the customer two weeks to pay their bill in full, enter into a payment plan by ponying up 25 percent of what they owe, or begin the formal dispute process.
Customers who are disputing their bills will not be shut off, Parks said.
“What I’m worried about is constituents who don’t have the means to challenge their bill, and so if the system doesn’t work out for them they’re faced with two impossible choices: pay the money that Sewerage & Water Board says they’re owed or have their water shut off,” Giarrusso said.
The council has blasted the plan to begin shutting off water, but it has no direct authority over the utility.
It’s not clear exactly when delinquent customers will start losing water. Utility officials told the council last week that they did not expect to start sending crews out to turn off meters — a process that must be done by hand — until mid-August.
It’s not clear whether that’s because customers have not yet been notified that they are delinquent or if there are other reasons.
It's also unclear how many employees would be involved in shutting off meters or how quickly they could restore water once bills are paid.
Giarrusso said the utility should be focused on fixing the billing problems, including roughly 9,000 customers who have not received any bills at all after changing address in recent months.
The S&WB has said it will come up with a plan next month for customers who have not received a bill.