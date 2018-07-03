New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking residents to be “responsible and respectful” during Fourth of July celebrations Wednesday.
That means — as it does every year — no fireworks.
“Fireworks are extremely dangerous, causing thousands of injuries and fires each year,” said Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell at a news conference Tuesday along with Cantrell and Police Superintendent Michael Harrison.
That includes sparklers.
“People often think of these as safe, as safe enough for children to hold. That is not true,” McConnell said, adding that they can reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees.
Harrison said the city is also cracking down on illegal guns, which he said account for most armed robberies in the city.
“No carrying illegal guns because NOPD will be looking out for you. And if you’re caught, we’re going to take it very seriously, so celebrate responsibly,” he said.
Cantrell said it’s those two infractions — illegal guns and fireworks — that will get residents in trouble this holiday.
“We’re asking our residents to be responsible and respectful as it relates not only to guns and gun violence but also fireworks,” she said.