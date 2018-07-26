After a 36-year-old New Orleans man was allegedly attacked by two former New Orleans Police Department officers Tuesday, the bar at the center of the incident is rallying the community to help with the victim's medical bills.

+11 2 off-duty New Orleans cops arrested after fight outside bar, sending civilian to hospital Update, 4:55 p.m. Tuesday: New Orleans police have arrested two of its officers who were involved in an off-duty fight outside a Mid-City bar …

The Mid-City Yacht Club, in the 400 block of South St. Patrick Street, posted details of an auction fundraiser for Jorge Alberto "George" Gomez set for Aug. 4 on its Facebook page. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at the bar, with all proceeds going straight to help Gomez pay for any medical, legal and living expenses while he recovers for him his injuries.

Anyone interested in donating a good or service to the auction to be raffled off is asked to contact one of the bar's staff or managers for details at 504-483-2517.

"Let us stand together to show those who would do our friends and neighbors harm that we will outshine their hate with our love and kindness," the Mid-City Yacht Club wrote in the description of Gomez's auction event listing. "Jorge is a friend, a neighbor, and staple at the Mid-City Yacht Club. He is a quiet, gentle man who was targeted and beaten, for wearing camo, by 2 men who were supposed to be defending and protecting all of us."

The bar also set up a GoFundMe page for those that can't attend the auction but still want to help. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the fundraiser has raked in $1,560 of its $5,000 goal.

Gomez said he got into an altercation with two men identified as John Galman, 26, and Spencer Sutton, 24, who were off-duty and approached him at the bar early Tuesday. Gomez recalled that Galman questioned if Gomez was American and if he served in the military due to him wearing camouflage clothing.

Gomez said he told the men that he was American and that he served in the Louisiana National Guard, but neither were satisfied with his answers.

+10 'He asked me if I was American': N.O. man allegedly beaten by officers tells story The New Orleans Police Department arrested two of its own officers and began the process of firing them after an off-duty fight with a civilia…

Gomez told WWL-TV that he had walked home from the neighborhood bar and was trying to leave in his truck when the other men stepped in front of the vehicle to stop it and assault him.

Sources familiar with the two former officers' interpretation of events said Gomez trailed them after they left the altercation at the bar, got out of his car, and threatened them, causing them to fight back in self-defense.

In a statement, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said investigators collected video evidence and witness statements which "clearly" established that Galman and Sutton were the aggressors in the altercation, leading to their arrests for counts of simple battery, a misdemeanor. They were soon fired from the NOPD.

Authorities have said that charges against the two men could be upgraded as the investigation continues. Two reasons explain that stance: Gomez's injuries were extensive, and there is a potential for hate crime charges, given that Gomez is Hispanic and the suspects are white.

Attorneys for Galman and Sutton have said little about the allegations. Sources familiar with the suspects' version of events insisted that only questions about Gomez's military record were at the heart of the dispute, not his race.

On social media, people who describe themselves as knowing Gomez have come forward to defend his service record. The GoFundMe page displays a photo of Gomez in an Army uniform alongside several other soldiers — the person who contributed the picture said it was taken in Iraq.

Another man who has been identified in federal court records as a Louisiana National Guard recruiter from Kenner posted on Facebook that he had personally recruited Gomez into the Guard.

"This really pisses me off," said the post in reaction to a news article about the incident involving Gomez.

Sutton and Galman pleaded not guilty to the battery charges in New Orleans' Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Both Galman and Sutton graduated from the police force's training academy last year and had not yet completed a probationary period required to become full-fledged officers.

In his application to join the force, Galman said he had been a sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps and had led a private security team that patrolled the Mizner Grand luxury condominiums in Boca Raton, Florida, while studying at Florida International University.

Galman said he had protected embassies in Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo while with the Marines, among other tasks.

In his NOPD application, Sutton said he had spent a couple of years worked security at a sports bar in Towson, Maryland, while studying at the university there.

Video: NOPD chief says Mid-City bar fight being investigated as possible hate crime New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison said Thursday that charges against two former NOPD officers could be strengthened as the in…

+9 N.O. Council president offers public apology to man beaten by fired NOPD officers New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams issued a public apology Thursday morning to Jorge Alberto "George” Gomez, the man who was ho…

+9 One of cops arrested, fired after Mid-City bar fight said he doesn't remember incident Spencer Sutton, one of two New Orleans police officers who were arrested and fired following an off-duty fight with a Mid-City bar patron earl…