Another legal salvo has been fired against the Jefferson Parish-owned landfill, alleging on behalf of several dozen plaintiffs that noxious odors originating at the landfill are responsible for a host of health problems experienced by residents of Waggaman, Harahan and River Ridge.

Unlike other recently filed lawsuits, this one, filed Thursday in state court, does not seek class-action status.

The more than 80 plaintiffs allege that the foul smells have led to health problems, loss of property values, "fear, anguish and mental pain and suffering."

Like several parish and state officials, the lawsuit points the finger at the parish's landfill, where problems with the gas and liquid collection and pumping systems have been identified as contributing to the odors.

In July, parish officials including President Mike Yenni and Councilman Paul Johnston admitted that the odors were prevalent and that the landfill's systems were not operating properly.

Earlier this month, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown said he was certain the landfill was the primary cause of the odors that residents have complained about for months.

In addition to Jefferson Parish, landfill contractors Louisiana Regional Landfill Co., Waste Connections and Aptim Corp. are named as defendants in the suit, which was filed in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna. Several unnamed insurance companies are also listed as defendants.

The suit joins a handful of others that have been filed in recent months. At least three of those are seeking class-action status.

Problems with the parish landfill have been the focus of controversy for several months after residents in Harahan and River Ridge began to complain about noxious smells and, at times, particulate matter falling from the sky.

Numerous attempts to identify the sources of the smells and the substances have been made.

Parish officials have conceded that the landfill could be the source of many of the odors. The landfill is on the west bank, near Waggaman, but prevailing winds could carry odors across the river into the communities most affected, officials have said.

However, they also have pointed at other possible sources of the smells, such as plants along the river or midstream loading operations on the Mississippi River near Harahan and River Ridge.

