A local pastor and his friend were among three people killed by a suspected intoxicated driver Sunday night after they stopped to help another motorist.

Claude Williams, 49, the pastor at Celebration Church on the Westbank, and his "longtime" friend William Leinart, 49, had stopped on the Westbank Expressway in Harvey to help a man change a flat tire before the crash, according to a letter from the church.

The news was first reported by WWL-TV.

"Pastor Claude was known by our Celebration family to be a faithful, faith-filled, godly and loving leader and a great example and encourager to many," said a letter from the church' lead pastor Dennis Watson to parishioners. "However to you he’s been your Pastor, your friend, your confidant, your caregiver and many other things. So our hearts are especially broken for you, as well as, for his immediate family."

The pair had stopped about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to assist Ivan Chopin, 66, of Marrero, whose vehicle had become disabled in the roadway, state police said. Todd Williams, 40 of New Orleans, was hospitalized and arrested after the crash, suspected of being intoxicated as he crashed into the trio, whom were throm from the elevated roadway.

He was booked on multiple charges, including three counts of vehicular homicide.

Claude Williams' wife and two sons were in Tennessee visiting family at the time of the crash, the church said. They've been notified, the church said, while asking supporters to "pray for them constantly" in the coming days.

"His transition to heaven is a great experience for him, but it is a heartbreaking loss for all of us who knew and loved him and were blessed to call him our friend," Watson wrote.

No memorial service details have yet been set.

Check back for more.