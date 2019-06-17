Jason and Vanessa Shaffette sued Slidell and St. Tammany Parish in 2016, claiming that an eroding drainage canal had wrecked their Slidell home. But whether they will get their day in court hinges on whether the couple met the deadline to file suit.
Judge Martin Coady of 22nd Judicial District Court will make a decision on that question based on testimony at a hearing last week and written arguments from attorneys for both sides.
The Shaffettes claim they had to move out two years ago because their Michigan Avenue house had become unsafe, with soil washing out from under its foundation and trees threatening to fall on the roof.
But attorneys for the city and parish are asking the judge to throw out the suit, arguing that the couple didn't file it within two years of discovering the alleged damage.
At last week's hearing, the defendants subpoenaed the Shaffettes as well as a newspaper reporter with the Slidell Independent who has written articles about the couple's situation.
Assistant District Attorney Ronald Hagan, representing the parish, and Slidell City Attorney Bryan Haggerty questioned Jason Shaffette about when he first noticed problems, including the insurance claim he filed in 2013 when cracks appeared in the home's brick veneer.
Shaffette testified that there were not any cracks in the walls inside the home at the time he filed the claim.
He acknowledged that he had noticed vibrations from a construction project shortly after moving into the house in 2010 but said he didn't know what was being done or where.
He insisted that the couple first noticed the damage in October or November of 2015, when their gate would no longer close. The couple filed the lawsuit the following year.
Defense attorneys quizzed Shaffette about emails he sent to the city prior to those dates saying that he had concerns that the canal was eroding. But Shaffette said he was a first-time homeowner and didn't know how the canal should look. He said that his wife wrote the emails and he took pictures, but at that point they were just asking questions.
Shaffette also denied telling the Slidell Independent that he filed the lawsuit four years after noticing the erosion problem.
Parish and city officials could not be reached for comment on the suit Monday. They have declined to comment in the past because the matter is under litigation.
The Shaffettes' suit marks the second time Slidell homeowners have sued over eroding drainage canals. John and Dino Aversa and their next-door neighor, Sue Johnson, sued the state, parish and city in late 2010, alleging ongoing damage to their backyards.
But a judge threw out their suit on the same grounds that the defendants are arguing in the Shaffette case. Johnson had spotted the problem in 2000 and the Aversas in 2005, and the court ruled that their suit came too late.
Aversa said he and his neighbor had turned to litigation because the city and parish kept blaming each other and they couldn't get anyone to take responsibility.