Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration conducted an internal analysis in mid-December that showed that dropping the threshold for traffic camera tickets in school zones by 2 mph would result in thousands more tickets being issues and millions more in traffic fines, according to a copy obtained through a public records request.

The analysis predicts that ticketing drivers at 24 mph instead of 26 mph would gain the city between $5.7 million and $7.2 million a year.

That would amount to at least 76,000 additional $75 tickets paid by drivers each year.

The estimates were prepared months before the city dropped the speed that triggers traffic camera tickets throughout the city on Feb. 4. The lower threshold was implemented without warning, leading numerous drivers to get tickets when they thought they were abiding by rules that have been in place for years to determine what would set off of a traffic camera.

It still remains unclear how many drivers were ticketed before the new thresholds became public last week.

