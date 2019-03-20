In an effort to provide more modern and affordable housing options to the thousands of students studying medicine and nursing in New Orleans, the LSU Board of Supervisors this week gave the green light to a new $100 million apartment complex.
The dorm-style building, which is expected to be completed in 2021, would house 600 students and would be built on a site a half-mile from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome near the new University Medical Center hospital.
The decision comes as rents continue to rise in many parts the city, including near the medical district.
In addition to providing cheaper housing, officials hope the new building will enhance campus life, according to Matt Altier, chief executive of the LSU Health Foundation New Orleans.
“The only (student) housing available now are the old 1960s dorms on Perdido Street by the (Interstate 10) highway,” said Altier, noting that 3,800 students are enrolled in LSU’s six local health sciences schools, including medicine, nursing, dentistry and public health.
The proposed building would be the first student housing to be built for New Orleans-based LSU students in more than 50 years.
The existing dorms have been providing space for about 250 students, at an occupancy rate of just 70 percent. In its proposal for the new facility, the LSU Health Foundation said renovating the old dorms wasn’t worth the cost, while students are “increasingly ... opting for modern off-campus solutions,” thus hurting efforts to create a “vibrant and engaging academic community” in the current building.
Ironically, part of LSU’s financial rationale for the new development is that the rents for the new student suites will be significantly higher than those for the old units. The latter have been renting at a little over $700 a month, whereas the new suites will start at $1,100 to $1,250 per bed per month for the studios, with one-bed units going for $1,350 per bed.
Average rent in Orleans Parish was $819 a month, according to data compiled by the Data Center covering the period from 2012 to 2016, though rents are likely higher in some of the popular buildings and neighborhoods where students tend to live.
“They’re going to have a choice,” said Steve Hicks, chief executive of Provident Resources Group, which is part of the development team. “If they can afford a market-rate apartment, they can live wherever they want.”
The new facility will give LSU students — as well as Tulane medical and other accredited college students — a competitive option, he said.
On Wednesday, the LSU Board of Supervisors agreed to remove a major obstacle that had been stalling the project, which will occupy a block at South Galvez and Poydras streets near Interstate 10.
Provident, or PRC, is a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit specializing in affordable accommodations. It will now partner with the LSU Health Foundation rather than the LSU Health Sciences Center. The switch was made to allow the developers to avoid having to pay licensing rights to use the LSU name, a factor that would have added substantial costs.
The project also has been scaled back from 900 beds to 600, after a PRG market study found lower-than-expected demand.
PRG is co-developing the project with University Student Living, a private company.
The $100 million project will be funded by tax-exempt bonds via the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority, assuming final development plans are approved by the PRG and LSU Foundation boards. The project also needs approval from the City Planning Commission.
The housing issues for LSU students reflect the broader challenge for many residents in the city. While the LSU-Veterans Affairs Medical Center complex has drawn new investments, the increase in people working in the area has exacerbated housing issues and sent rents higher.
"Any time you add a bunch of jobs or students when the housing tends to be more fixed, you have a significant competition squeeze," said Phillip Kash, an affordable-housing specialist at HR&A Advisors, a real estate consultancy commissioned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to study affordable housing options in New Orleans.
The areas of the city close to the Central Business District, the Superdome and the French Quarter have also seen an influx of short-term rental operators. A report last year by the City Planning Commission found that short-term rentals in the area "have exacerbated an already difficult market."
The LSU student housing project "could be huge," in terms of helping the city meet its affordable-housing goals, as long as it doesn't tie up public resources and relieves pressure on rents, according to Andreanecia Morris, executive director of HousingNOLA, which coordinates a multi-agency effort to improve the city's stock of affordable housing.
"Those units could fall into a category that doesn’t exist anymore — that is, naturally occurring affordable housing," Morris said. "I'm cautious about what they're planning but hopeful it could be very impactful, especially if it's not taking public dollars."
She noted that the city's goal to provide 1,500 new affordable housing units every year has fallen short. So, she said, LSU's addition of 600 units could be a significant factor in relieving the pressure on housing.
The proposed complex has yet to be designed, but officials are aiming to build a nine or 10-story structure with one, two and four-bedroom suites with bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living areas would be shared, according to Hicks.
Stantec is the architect and CORE Construction is the contractor.