Thursday evening's rain has prompted the city to push the carnival parades of Babylon, Chaos and Muses parades back to 7 p.m.
With rain pouring over the city, officials announced that Babylon will begin its roll at 7, to be immediately followed by Chaos and then Muses.
The decision to push back the parade reverses an attempt earlier on Thursday to beat the storm by moving the parades up by half an hour.
But a later roll likely won't save spectators and riders from getting wet.
The forecast for Thursday night includes showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the evening and into Friday morning, said Kevin Gilmore, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
"There will be steady rain, it could be a little bit heavy at times, and you can’t rule out a rumble of thunder," Gilmore said.
Damp conditions are expected to continue in the lead-up to Mardi Gras, though there will be a few bright spots.
Chances of rain will go down to 30 percent on Friday, though it will remain mostly cloudy through the day, Gilmore said. That could mean dryer conditions when Hermes, d'Etat and Morpheus roll along the Uptown route.
On Saturday there will be a 40 percent to 50 percent chance of showers.
The Weather Service now expects the worst conditions to start in the mid-to-late afternoon on Sunday, with showers and potentially strong thunderstorms through the area, Gilmore said. That could potentially pose a problem for Bacchus, which is scheduled to start its roll at 5:15 p.m.
Things are expected to dry out by Monday, though the forecast calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s for both Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.