First, he snagged Lenny Kravitz.

Then, he teamed up with Kid Rock.

Now, Sidney Torres IV has persuaded another big star to don a fluorescent uniform and haul giant bags of trash onto his company's sleek black trucks: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Why did Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram wear ski-masks after Eagles win? To call out 'copycats' Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara made sure to remind the world on Sunday night of yet another trend the New Orleans Saints originated.

Kamara shot a commercial this week promoting IV Waste, the garbage business Torres launched in 2016 as the successor to his first trash company.

Kamara, a 23-year-old Norcross, Georgia, native, shared a photo of the experience with his 202,000 Twitter followers Tuesday.

Torres did the same with his 37,000 fans.

The ad will air twice on WVUE-TV on Sunday as the Saints face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"We've got local news broadcasters that are going to be reading broadcasting, like they do in the game," Torres explained of the ad. "They say, 'He's quick! He's agile!' And you don't even know it's Alvin until the end of the spot."

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Kamara — likely deep in preparations for Sunday's NFC Championship game — could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. But he did suggest to a fan that it might not be the only time he would surprise employees by showing up to their jobs.

"Spoiler!" he responded to a Twitter user who said Kamara should spend time with blue-collar workers more often.

Torres said the new commercial is part of a broader effort to renew his commitment to IV Waste, now that filming is complete for "The Deed," the CNBC cable television show that chronicles his real estate dealings.

Torres aired similar commercials for the trash-hauling business he began after Hurricane Katrina, SDT Waste & Debris Services LLC, that featured Kravitz and Robert Ritchie, known professionally as Kid Rock. Torres worked as a personal assistant for Kravitz in the 1990s.

SDT, which managed trash pickups in St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes and in New Orleans' French Quarter and Central Business District, was sold in 2011 to Progressive Waste Solutions.

Torres launched IV Waste five years later. He has recently been involved in IV "seven days a week" and has begun hiring back former drivers and staffers, he said.

The St. Bernard Parish native was introduced to the speedy running back two years ago by Larry Morrow, who leases space for Morrow's Restaurant in a St. Claude Avenue building Torres owns. He said the pair have been friends ever since.

He described Kamara as a "humble and kind" guy who was eager for the experience of riding with Torres' crews.

Kamara also suggested linking up with the crews for a separate route and giving away a portion of the proceeds to a charity, Torres said.

"He was like, 'I want to run a route through the French Quarter,' " Torres said with a chuckle.

+7 On TV's 'The Deed,' Sidney Torres teams up with real estate protégé for a fantastic flip Sidney Torres IV may be North America’s most charismatic trash mogul. And leave it to Torres to prove he’s even savvier about the real estate …