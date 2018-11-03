The list of alleged clergy sex abusers that New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond released on Friday has foisted difficult questions on local Catholics, forcing them yet again to re-evaluate their trust in priests who guided them in faith and the archbishops who presided over abuse or revelations about it.
The allegations detailed in Aymond's list of 57 priests and other clergy occurred over decades under the rule of archbishops whose names have become landmarks in place and time for the faithful of New Orleans.
In addition to potentially challenging those legacies, the list has sparked criticism as much for what it doesn’t reveal as for what it does: priests who apparently returned to their flocks or popped up in other parishes despite credible allegations they had abused children.
In some cases, men named on the list, such as Monsignor Howard Hotard and Gerard “Jerry” Howell, appear to have gone on to serve publicly as priests even after they were purported to have been “removed from ministry."
Aymond's list marked a first for the Catholic Church in Louisiana. It is expected to be followed soon by similar rosters from at least four of the state’s six other dioceses as the state's bishops seek forgiveness and an end to a sordid, multiple-decades scandal that extends globally.
But while Aymond hailed the church’s “bold” step toward transparency on Friday, the archdiocese struggled to explain what appear to be lapses over the years in its enforcement of its own rules for dealing with and reporting clergy sex abuse.
No warnings issued
A troubling aspect of Friday’s disclosure — which was aimed at restoring some parishioners' flagging trust in the church — was that the list spotlighted some cases in which the church failed to warn the flock even after a clergyman had been revealed as an abuser.
Hotard, the longtime pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Slidell, was removed from ministry in 2002 based on an allegation received in 1995, according to the archdiocese. But that was news to Slidell parishioners, who believed Hotard had retired in good standing in 2001, when he turned 75.
He apparently was still in good standing when he retired. But even in his later years, after Bishop Alfred Hughes removed him, Hotard continued to say Mass at chapels on the north shore from time to time, including at St. Joseph’s Abbey and at Rouquette Lodge, a Catholic senior-living complex in Mandeville.
When Hotard died in 2013, Aymond presided at his funeral Mass, and the archdiocesan newspaper, the Clarion Herald, ran a glowing obituary.
It called Hotard a “staunch traditionalist” and noted that during his tenure at Our Lady of Lourdes, he “permitted only boys to serve at the altar. They were required to wear black trousers and black shoes, which they often kept in the sacristy, and white gloves.”
Jerry Binder, a St. Tammany Parish Council member and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes, called the announcement of Hotard’s removal “total news to me.”
“I never had an inkling,” he said.
Sam Caruso, a former seminarian and former mayor of Slidell who attended the church for years, likewise said he had no clue.
“I never heard that from a single person. Never did I ever hear that he was removed from the ministry,” Caruso said. “The vast majority are going to be stunned by this, absolutely shocked.”
Then there was the case of Thomas Gaspard Glasgow, a priest who had at least seven local pastoral assignments, including six in the city.
The archdiocese received an allegation about him in 2007 and deemed it credible, removing him from ministry the next year. But though only six years had passed since church leaders had promised to alert parishioners any time they received a credible allegation about a living priest, Hughes made no such announcement. Until Aymond released the list Friday, a decade later, nothing was said publicly about Glasgow’s removal.
It’s not clear whether Glasgow has attempted to hold onto any of the trappings of priesthood during the last decade. He could not be reached for comment.
Hughes, who is now on the faculty at Notre Dame Seminary, did not return a call seeking comment.
Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said that “policy was not followed properly” with Glasgow, “and with releasing the list we are rectifying that situation.”
The failure to report Glasgow stands out because he was the only diocesan priest to be removed since 2005, according to Aymond’s list.
Shining a light
The list also shined a light on the vile case of Howell, a priest who worked with, and sexually abused, deaf children.
The archdiocese received an allegation of abuse in 1978, and Howell was eventually removed from ministry. The list released Friday said he was removed in 1980, two years after the allegation surfaced.
But after being presented with additional information, McDonald acknowledged Saturday that date might be inaccurate.
Official church records maintained by bishop-accountability.org and provided to The Advocate show that Howell spent time in 1981 and possibly 1982 at the House of Affirmation, a church-run facility in Massachusetts where priests who were thought to be possible pedophiles were often sent.
After his stint there, the official records show Howell returned to the New Orleans area and spent the next three or four years in stints at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Westwego, which had an attached school, and Prince of Peace church in Chalmette.
McDonald described the listed date for Howell’s removal as “a discrepancy,” adding that the archdiocese would review his file and update the list as warranted.
She said the church is addressing the issue of keeping priests who were removed from ministry sidelined.
"We are aware that some removed from ministry have violated the mandate given to them by the archbishop of New Orleans," McDonald said. "This has caused the archbishop great concern, and he is working on a process to ensure this can be monitored and addressed."
Richard Ducote, an attorney who has represented local clergy abuse victims, said he represented victims of Howell after he resurfaced.
“Howell’s victims worked out a deal with Archbishop (Philip) Hannan that Howell would not be in this area anymore, and he popped up saying Mass,” Ducote said.
He described an unusual conversation he said he had with Hannan, in which he said the archbishop explained why Howell remained in the diocese.
“He said, ‘Here’s the problem. Under church law, if I send him away to another diocese, I’m still responsible to pay for his support, his rent, his medical care and everything.' So he’s using it as a justification for Howell still being there,’” Ducote said.
Hannan, who led the New Orleans archdiocese from 1965 to 1989, presided in an era when well over half of the priests on Aymond's list allegedly abused minors, and when revealing such conduct marked a departure from the norm.
Before him, Joseph Rummel was archbishop when as many as 23 of the named priests abused children.
The list's shortcomings
The list itself has spurred a different kind of criticism, as some survivors and advocates lament, among other complaints, that Aymond did not include brothers, nuns and lay employees of the archdiocese.
Terry McKiernan, founder of the watchdog site bishop-accountability.org, also pointed to a lack of dates for the pastoral assignments listed with each name, making it hard to determine when or for how long each priest served in those posts.
Aymond said he anticipated people would find shortcomings with the initial list.
"If it doesn't satisfy them, I'm sorry, first of all," Aymond said, "But secondly, we would not have files on the religious women and the religious men such as brothers. All that is handled by their religious community."
But those reasons fell flat with Beth Taylor, who wrote a book about being raped by a Dominican brother at St. Anthony of Padua Church and School, in Mid-City, over seven years. She identified him as the late Louis Boucher, who is not on the list.
“It is disgusting. The Catholic Church has yet to learn its lesson,” said Taylor, 64, who revealed the abuse years later and said she received a financial settlement to cover her medical and therapy bills.
“Those of us who were physically and sexually abused will never be the same," she said. "I lost my virginity at age 5. You lose your innocence. You lose a lot. And then when it comes back as an adult … you think you are losing your mind.”
The information that the archdiocese released for each of the 57 named clergy is less than some other dioceses have provided in similar lists. About 60 dioceses across the country, or about a third of all U.S. dioceses, have released such lists.
The standards vary widely, along with the amount of information provided. The most revealing lists often fall under the terms of civil settlements with victims, or as part of an agreement with victim creditors in church bankruptcy proceedings.
The diocese in Portland, Oregon, for instance, released hundreds of pages of documents through a bankruptcy case that include letters showing how church leaders responded, or failed to respond, to allegations of priestly abuse when they were first reported.
It’s been almost three years since the Seattle diocese released a revised list that includes religious brothers and sisters as well as priests, and lists the years they worked in various ministries or schools.
Mary Dispenza, Northwest director for the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, said she still receives calls from victims or family members craving more information.
“It’s step one. It should have been a long time ago. What we want as much as names are the stories,” she said. “I’ve had families call me and say, ‘As a priest he was so kind and so good. What did he do? Give us the story. Help us with this.’
“Stories have the power to change us. So until they’re willing to give over everything, the problem will not be solved.”
Differing reactions
Survivors were of two minds about the list that Aymond published on Friday,
One, who asked to remain anonymous, said he found little comfort that it includes Michael Fraser, the priest he claims abused him as a teenager. Fraser was removed from ministry in 2004 based on at least one allegation from six years earlier, according to the archdiocese.
"It pisses me off," the man said of the sheer number of churches and schools where the listed clergy worked.
For other survivors, the list brought validation.
Pierre Prevost said he was at work Friday afternoon when Aymond's list came out and he quickly scrolled down.
“Sure enough, I found him,” Prevost, 57, said of Patrick Brady, the Dominican priest he'd accused of abuse in a 2006 lawsuit.
Brady was assigned to St. Anthony of Padua, in Mid-City, in the 1960s and 1970s. One of the boys he was accused of abusing went on to kill himself.
Prevost soon received a text message from his sister, acknowledging what she'd long doubted. “Till then, my sister thought I was full of crap,” Prevost said. “I was just glad that he was finally brought out.”
The archdiocese said it was notified of an allegation against Brady in 2002, three years after the priest's death. It’s not clear when Brady's Dominican order received that allegation.
The list did not detail how many allegations the church received against Brady, or any other clergyman. Prevost said he knows of at least three others.
“I’m glad it came forward. I still think they’re full of bull,” he said. “I still think there’s more to come out, and more names.”
Aymond acknowledged as much Friday when he was asked about those with fresh or still-pending allegations.
"My message to them is: Please share that information with us," he said. "The list will be changed as we find other allegations that are substantiated. This is not a list once and for all."
Saturday’s 4 p.m. Vigil Mass was standing-room-only at Metairie’s St. Mary Magdalen Church, where disgraced deacon and accused serial child abuser George Brignac — named on Friday’s list — was a lay lector until earlier this year.
There was a brief nod to the previous day’s events during the homily by deacon Chuck LeBlanc, who primarily shared his story about his journey to becoming a deacon.
LeBlanc explicitly referred to the abuse crisis and described how the process to become a priest or deacon now is “extremely rigorous,” requiring psychological screening, background checks, credit checks and repeated interviews. He also supported Aymond's confidence in safeguards adopted after the abuse scandal that erupted in 2002 in Boston.
A husband and wife held hands as they walked to their car after the Mass.
The woman, who declined to give her name, said she wasn’t about to abandon her Catholic faith after 74 years. Her beloved sister remains a nun, she said, adding, “I’m sticking with it.”
But her husband offered a different take, shaking his head in disgust as he walked away.
“I’m a Christian. I believe in God,” he said. Then he gestured toward the St. Mary Magdalen church building. “I don’t believe in that in there.”
Staff writers Andrea Gallo, Sara Pagones and Matt Sledge contributed to this story.