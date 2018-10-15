A group of New Orleanians is heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Michael relief.
The St. Bernard Project (SBP) deployed AmeriCorps members to help with Hurricane Michael recovery in Florida early Monday. Staff loaded three vehicles with hammers, pry bars, Tyvek suits, masks, shovels, brooms and more.
The group is headed to Eastpoint, Florida where they will spend 30 days helping residents gut and clean their homes.
Anyone interested with helping SBP's hurricane relief efforts can get more information at www.sbpusa.org.
