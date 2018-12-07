A company that allows its members to move more quickly through airport security screening will expand its service now only on select airlines at Louis Armstrong International Airport to all carriers when the new $1.3 billion terminal opens in May.
Clear, which uses biometric identification at 27 major U.S. airports, became available Wednesday at Concourse D for Delta Air Lines, Air Canada and United Airlines flights. It will expand to all airlines when the security screening process is consolidated at one location at the New Orleans airport’s new terminal.
Travelers register with the company and pay a monthly fee to identify themselves using eye or fingerprint scanners at automated kiosks instead of the line where TSA agents manually checking ID cards.
Clear members are then allowed move to the front of the physical security screening lines.
Clear said it will in the future add the fingerprint scan to include checking bags, verifying boarding passes and boarding flights.
The service is $15 per month with the option to add a family member for $50 per year. Members can bring children under 18 through the Clear lane for free. The company encrypts member data and says it will not sell the information it collects.
The company said the use of its technology will add 40 new jobs at the airport.
Kevin Dolliole, the airport's director of aviation said the new service "will allow their members to have a more seamless experience when processing through security, and we look forward to continuing this partnership when the new MSY opens in May of next year.”