With a reduction in the Mississippi River, the Bonnet Carre Spillway will begin to close on Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced.

The closure of bays begins 26 days after the opening, and the river still remains at elevated levels.

+25 Bonnet Carre Spillway opens along Mississippi River for third time in four years A steady trickle of water seeping through the Bonnet Carre Spillway turned into torrents Wednesday morning as the wooden beams keeping the Mis…

The Corps expects to close between 15 and 20 bays a day, depending on conditions, spokesman Matt Roe said. At that rate, it would take about ten days to close the 196 bays that are now open, he said.

The opening of the spillway on the morning of Feb. 27 marked the first time in its history it had been opened in back-to-back years. It's been used three out of the past four years, but used just 13 times in its 90-year history.

The spillway is opened whenever the flow in the Mississippi reaches a rate of 1.25 million cubic feet per second, a level that roughly corresponds with a river height of 17 feet above sea level and leaves it a few feet shy of the top of the levees.

Before the spillway was opened, the river had reached a height of just above 16 feet at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans, but pressure from water upstream pushed it past the rate that triggers the opening, David Ramirez, the Corps’ chief of water management, said when the first bays were opened.

The river now sits at about 16.5 feet and is expected to fall steadying over the next month, Roe said.

There has been significant rain to the north in recent weeks and flooding in the Midwest but Corps officials do not currently expect the river to rise enough to require the spillway to be reopened, he said.

The river levels should fall to just above 13 feet by the end of the 28-day forecast the Corps uses, he said.

Check back for updates.