David Macias was one of the few happy people in the Superdome.
Moments after the Saints' season ended on a 57-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal to send his Rams to the Super Bowl, Macias was leaning over the rail of Section 126, dangling a Rams World Order flag in an attempt to lure Rams players over.
"We're going to the Super Bowl!" the 45-year old plumber and city worker exclaimed.
Macias lives in Riverside, California, and he traveled with two friends to the game, his first trip to New Orleans.
He was quick to note that he did not become a fan when the Rams moved back to Los Angeles in 2016; he had followed them even when they were in St. Louis for two decades after leaving L.A. in 1995. He goes to several road games a year and had nothing but pleasant things to say about Saints fans, including some in his section who bought him beer and joked with him throughout the game.
But others weren't so lucky. Macias' friends, Veronica Thomas and Selena Vigil, said that once the refs blew a pass-interference call against the Rams as the Saints were driving for a go-ahead score with less than two minutes to go, some of the fans around them turned ugly.
"You robbed us," they said one yelled. Another shouted, "Go (expletive) yourselves!"
The three friends' experiences echoed the general course of New Orleans fans' behavior: mostly courteous interactions with occasional outbursts of profane frustration directed at the relatively few Rams fans who had found a way inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Earlier in the day, however, the interactions were almost uniformly friendly. As Macias and his friends hung out in Champions Square before the game, a man in a Saints shirt poked his head into their group.
"I can't root for your team today, but I hope you have a great time in the city," the man said.
Mark Cruz, a 60-year-old retired psychiatric technician and Rams season ticket holder who had traveled from his home in southern California, was also enjoying the atmosphere in Champions Square a couple of hours before the kickoff.
It was hard to miss Cruz, who was wearing his "RamReaper" costume, which includes a jersey and a goat's head mask that he wears as a hat. As he stood in line to buy some food, he was continually approached by Saints fans who wanted to take a picture with him. He obliged every one, dipping his chin so that the goat's head would face the camera.
Cruz was also prescient: "If we don't win by 3, we'll win by 10," he said before the game. The Rams won 26-23.
Cruz, who sat in Section 101, said he heard some angry words after the game from what he called a "little dumb angry guy," and one man yelled "cheaters!" in his ear. Some of the fans "were a little too frisky" after the game, he said.
Cruz called the noise inside the Superdome "explosive" when the Saints did good things, and said the Rams need to rebuild their fan base which, he said, won't be hurt by a trip to the Super Bowl.
During the game, Macias, who was sitting by himself, said the fans in his section bought him beers. When a reporter came to his row to chat with him about his impressions, Saints fan Adam Guillot jumped into a picture with Macias and said they had been talking all during the game.
Macias also marveled at the noise inside the Dome, which was often deafening when the Rams had the ball.
"It's awesome in here," he said, which backed up what he had heard from fans who had been to New Orleans before for a game. "I can't wait for L.A. to get the new stadium to get what they have here."
And about that call that allowed the visitors to win? When asked, Macias just smiled, like any sports fan who knows his team's been the beneficiary of a gross injustice.
Cruz admitted it was a bad call. "But we won the overtime," he texted, adding a smiley-faced emoji.