Reports of localized street flooding in several New Orleans neighborhoods poured in Thursday amid a line of heavy showers that soaked much of south Louisiana and prompted city officials to barricade streets and lift parking restrictions.
Between four and five inches of rain fell by Thursday afternoon in areas of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, according to weather stations tracked by Weather Underground. The downpours extended across Lake Pontchartrain and also impacted the Baton Rouge area.
Low-lying streets and neighborhoods in several parts of the city saw rising water that made travel difficult and threatened some homes and businesses. But a break in the rain by midafternoon gave the city's pumping system a chance to bring down water levels.
Officials with the Sewerage & Water Board said 115 of the city's 120 pumps were in service on Thursday. In a prepared statement, the S&WB assured residents that the pumps in service left them with enough "self-generated power to effectively move stormwater to Lake Pontchartrain."
Still, travel was disrupted after the city barricaded 14 intersections along Interstate 10, Interstate 610, Generalle DeGaulle Drive and other vulnerable areas.
NOLAReady, the city's emergency preparedness campaign managed by the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, said residents could park on sidewalks and neutral grounds without being ticketed until 10 a.m. Friday.
The flooding never rose to the levels seen last May, when a violent thunderstorm shut down the annual Bayou Boogaloo Festival as it pelted parts of Metairie and Lakeview with hail, cut power to more than 11,000 residents and snarled traffic in Mid City.
But residents have remained on edge when faced with heavy rain events since the August 2017 storms that left portions of Mid City flooded and revealed a sorry state of operations within the S&WB's pumping and drainage systems.
In Jefferson Parish, officials also reported localized street flooding in the early afternoon, but said all pump stations were operational.
The weather was due to a warm front that stalled along the I-10 corridor, forecasters said.