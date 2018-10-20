On Saturday morning the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for all of the city's east bank area east, or downriver, of Franklin Avenue.
The area, covering from Lake Pontchartrain to the Mississippi River, includes all of New Orleans East.
The boil-water advisory issued Friday for the Lower 9th Ward remains in effect.
Residents in the affected area are advised not to consume tap water until further notice unless they boil it first. Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.
According to the S&WB, a voltage spike Saturday morning at the Carrollton water treatment plant caused a loss of power to the water distribution system. Pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch at 8:09 a.m. at sites in the Upper 9th Ward west of the Industrial Canal, the Lower 9th Ward and New Orleans East. Pressure remained above the 20 psi threshold in areas west of Franklin Avenue.
Pressure returned to normal at 8:35 a.m.
Healthy adults should take the following precautions:
- Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.
- Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.
Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.
SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled.