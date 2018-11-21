Ready for Saintsgiving?
While most in the U.S. are getting the turkey, dressing and sides ready for a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, New Orleanians were preparing for the real celebration Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints take on bitter rival the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saintsgiving spirit even spread to non-New Orleanians Wednesday morning at Louis Armstrong International Airport when one man was caught on video leading a group of passengers waiting for a flight to Nashville, Tennessee in a Who Dat chant before performing a rousing rendition of "When the Saints Go Marching in."
"I'm gonna have some baked Falcon for Thanksgiving tomorrow!" the man, identified by a Southwest Airlines employee as Richard, said at the end of the video shared on the airport's Facebook page.
