Carl Walker, an award-winning theater director and the guiding force behind the New Orleans-focused “Native Tongues” monologue series, died Sunday of an apparent heart attack. He was 61.
Walker was known as a talented and meticulous director on a wide range of productions in his nearly four decades in the New Orleans theater scene, including a long-running production of "Steel Magnolias" that preceded the film version and local versions of plays such as “Doubt: A Parable” and “Golda’s Balcony."
But he was perhaps best known for “Native Tongues,” which featured monologues about the city written primarily by local authors, journalists and other writers who typically had little experience with the stage.
The first edition in 1992 included works from such diverse writers as novelist Robert Olen Butler, who would go on to become a Pulitzer Prize winner, and former death row inmate and award-winning prison journalist Wilbert Rideau.
Four more versions would follow over the years, each providing unique perspectives on the city.
Sheila Bosworth Lemann, a close friend of Walker’s and one of the novelists involved with “Native Tongues,” said Walker was uniquely gifted at working with both actors and writers.
“Carl could pick out the one thing that was off in a script, the one character that needed more work,” Lemann said. “He understood the characters, he understood the process.”
“We all feel — those of us who knew him and worked with him and loved him — that there’s a rift in our lives,” she said.
Born in Lafayette in 1956, Walker moved to New Orleans in the early 1980s and quickly became recognized as a force in local theater, first with the Contemporary Arts Center and then with his own group, All Kinds of Theater.
While he had kept a lower profile in recent years, he continued as an adjunct assistant professor at Tulane University’s department of theater and dance.
Clare Moncrief, the managing director of the Shakespeare Festival at Tulane, who performed in several of Walker’s productions, described him as an uncompromising director who was relentless in ensuring the quality of the acting, sets and performances he oversaw.
“It was food to him,” Moncrief said. “He lived on it and thrived on it.”
While occasionally gruff and unafraid to walk away from a project that didn’t meet his standards, Walker also was “unstoppable once he started on a project,” she said.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.