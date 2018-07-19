Jefferson Parish residents plagued by roving clouds of stench will have to wait until at least next week for more answers from state and local officials.
The parish postponed a Thursday press conference scheduled to address a sickening odor that residents and state environmental officials say is coming from the area around the parish landfill in Waggaman. The parish said state officials won't be available to take questions until Monday.
The press conference will now be held at 11 a.m. Monday.
Residents of Harahan and River Ridge on the east bank and other pockets throughout the parish say the odor periodically permeates their homes and burns their eyes and throats.
Attention focused on the landfill after the state Department of Environmental Quality ran tests in Harahan and found methane and hydrogen sulfide coming from the general area of the landfill across the river.
The parish concedes the liquid and gas containment systems at the landfill are in need of repair and upgrade, but officials note it has not been cited for any air-quality violations and say they don't believe the facility is the source of the worst of the fumes.
Nevertheless, the parish ordered the facility to cease collecting liquid industrial waste, and it has hired an environmental consultant to study the landfill.
Keith Conley, Jefferson's chief operating officer, said the parish is continuing its efforts to determine where the smell is coming from and is now focusing on the Mississippi River, specifically on possible barge-loading activities that have been taking place near Harahan and River Ridge.
Parish President Mike Yenni said parish hazardous-materials and emergency-management personnel will be making regular patrols along the east bank and will monitor a Facebook page where residents report when the smell moves in.
Craig Guillot, who lives in River Ridge, said residents expect answers, and soon.
“This just can’t wait,” he said. “It’s waited long enough. It’s been a year. I think as our voices have gotten louder they’ve realized they have to take action, which is good.”
He said he has no issue with broadening the search for answers beyond the Waggaman landfill, as long as action is taken on what is known.
“Could there be other sources? Absolutely,” he said, noting there has been midstream barge-loading activity on the river and an ammonia production plant started up nearby in the last year.
“There could be a number of things. But the way I see it, we know the landfill is a problem, so let’s deal with that while we look into what other problems there may be.”
The report from the consultant inspecting the landfill was expected as soon as this week but will likely not arrive until next week, Conley said.