The New Orleans City Council on Thursday formally called on the Sewerage & Water Board to stop water shut-offs until the agency's new leadership is in place and its billing system is fixed, but the agency's short-term head said he could not commit to making any changes.
Despite remaining at odds over the S&WB’s controversial policy of shutting off water to customers who are seriously delinquent on their bills, both the council and representatives of the S&WB and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration struck a more conciliatory tone Thursday than they had in recent days.
But council members left the meeting with little new information or firm commitments, in part a sign of the unsettled state of an agency that just saw most of its top leadership ousted by Cantrell and is now in the hands of interim Executive Director David Callahan for just two weeks until his permanent replacement arrives.
Callahan is the fourth interim leader at the utility since former Executive Director Cedric Grant was ousted by Mayor Mitch Landrieu after top S&WB officials misrepresented the readiness of the city's drainage system during an August 2017 flood.
“We are constantly in the situation where someone is getting up to speed on the Sewerage & Water Board,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said during the meeting. “The lack of consistency in leadership is one of the main issues that is happening with this agency.”
Thursday’s appearance of S&WB officials at the City Council was, in part, a do-over of an attempt by council members to grill the utility about its billing problems on Monday. Those plans were derailed when Cantrell simultaneously held a news conference to announce her shake-up of the S&WB’s leadership and the utility sent no representatives to answer the council’s questions.
The crux of Thursday’s meeting was a unanimous council vote for a resolution asking the S&WB to stop water shut-offs until after permanent Executive Director Ghassan Korban takes the helm on Sept. 3 and is able to put a plan in place to fix the widespread billing issues.
“All we’re asking is that we pump the brakes, go back to get (the billing system) where we need it to be, and not turn people off because unless you all can say that you all are confident that the bill is correct when you disconnect somebody, then you shouldn’t disconnect them,” Councilman Jay H. Banks said.
Callahan, who started work Tuesday, said he could not make that commitment immediately.
“I will tell you that I think you need to afford me an opportunity to go back to my staff, and I need to have communications with the board, too,” Callahan said. “I’m not telling you it’s an objectionable thing.”
The utility began shutting off water to delinquent customers last week after lifting a moratorium put in place by a previous interim management team in November.
The utility has shut off water to 81 customers over the past week. Of those, 20 have since paid and had their water restored, Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs said.
Council members were stymied in their questioning at various points Thursday as S&WB officials were unable to come up with answers or facts and figures about where things stand at the utility. They were unable to explain, for example, why the number of reported delinquent customers rose from 17,000 to 23,000 after they announced they would resume cutting off service.
The council members also pressed Downs on how many of the accounts scheduled to be shut off had received incorrect bills and were taken aback when she couldn’t say.
“It would be impossible for any (utility) in the country to say that their bills are 100 percent accurate,” Downs said.
“It’s always possible something’s wrong, but we vet that list very, very carefully,” she added.
But council members said such assurances are necessary before anyone loses service.
“If you can’t answer the question of what percentage is accurate and truly owed, you should not be turning off that water,” Councilman Jason Williams said.