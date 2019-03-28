Contractors overseeing work at Children’s Hospital New Orleans have placed the final beam on top of what will soon be a new medical building on the Uptown campus, marking a milestone in the $300 million renovation and expansion project set for completion by early 2021.
When finished, the 230,000-square-foot, four-story tower will be the centerpiece of an expanded campus for Louisiana’s only freestanding children’s hospital, officials said.
The new building will contain 12 operating rooms, a new cardiac intensive care unit with 28 private beds, and a pediatric radiology imaging suite with updated technology for CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds and X-rays.
Officials boasted about the hospital's future at a "topping out" celebration Thursday that included placing a tree at the highest point of the new structure.
Anthony Recasner, chairman of the board for LCMC Health, a nonprofit network of five hospitals including Children's, called the hospital's transformation the most significant project in its 60-year history.
"While it's exciting to see the new structure realized, it's even more exciting to know that we are building an environment that supports best-in-class health care for kids," Recasner said.
Matthew Schaefer, the hospital’s vice president and chief operating officer, said the new tower should also improve one of the region’s busiest ERs by adding 17 examination rooms to the current 29. More rooms will allow doctors to see patients sooner, officials said.
Wait time is a closely followed issue in the hospital industry and is often measured by tracking how frequently patients walk into an emergency room but leave without seeing a doctor because of the wait.
Nationally, 2 to 3 percent of children leave an ER without being seen. At Children’s Hospital, that number is closer to 1 percent — a figure Schaefer expects to become smaller when the tower is complete.
In addition to clinical spaces, the new tower will also feature an area where preschool and elementary-school age children will be able to play while receiving long-term care or visiting sick siblings.
“It will have activities within the hospital so children have the opportunity to live more of a normal life, if you will, even though they are here,” Schaefer said. “The benefit of play as it relates to health is well-documented.”
When the four-year, $300 million project is completed, the hospital’s campus will feature nearly a million square feet of newly constructed or renovated space.
In 2017, Children's Hospital recorded patient visits from all Louisiana parishes, 45 states and four foreign countries. In all, the hospital recorded 6,269 inpatient admissions, 62,051 ER visits and 96,272 outpatient visits.
Parts of the redesign that have already been finished include the Hank and Betty Lauricella Pavilion, an outpatient center, and a lobby and registration center that opened last fall.
The project also includes a parking garage with an enclosed second-floor bridge for more convenient access to the hospital.
In partnership with non-profit Hogs for the Cause, the hospital in October opened the “Hogs House,” a housing center with 13 private suites for families who want to stay near their children.
Still in the pipeline is a new space for surgical services.
At State Street and Leake Avenue, one street over from the main building on Henry Clay Avenue, a new inpatient behavioral health center is slated to open in 2020. Its 70,000 square feet of space will provide 50 beds for children experiencing acute psychiatric and emotional issues.
The expansions aim to make Children’s Hospital, a 229-bed medical center with 40 pediatric specialties, more competitive against other regional hospitals. In November, the hospital announced a new partnership with Tulane University School of Medicine, the largest pediatric research organization in the state.
The new partnership brings the number of hospitals in New Orleans specifically for children from three down to two, as Tulane pediatric faculty, residents and medical students now see inpatients at Children’s and its network of satellite specialty clinics across the region, rather than at Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie.
"The changes here are significant, they are fast, they are fun and we believe they are impactful," John Nickens, the hospital's president and CEO, said at Thursday's ceremony.
The only other children’s hospital in the New Orleans area is the Ochsner Hospital for Children.
That 113-bed hospital, located within the Ochsner Medical Center campus on Jefferson Highway, was the only one in Louisiana to be ranked among the top 50 in the country by U.S. News and World Report, and is well-known for its liver transplant program, according to Dr. William Lennarz, the hospital system's chair of pediatrics.
“I think really what differentiates Ochsner for Children is around the quality of our care and some of our higher-level tertiary services, not just for New Orleans, but all across Louisiana,” Lennarz said.
Additionally, the Ochsner hospital has celebrated its own expansion with the opening of the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development, a facility that treats children with developmental disorders like attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, autism, cerebral palsy, feeding disorders, intellectual disabilities and spinal muscular atrophy.
“That’s something really exciting we feel we’ve brought to the community,” Lennarz said.