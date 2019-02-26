Embattled Jefferson Parish animal shelter director Robin Beaulieu has been suspended without pay and chief animal control officer Melinda "Mimi" Olsen has been fired after an investigation into the department that operates the parish's two animal control facilities, a parish official with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
It was not clear how long Beaulieu's suspension will last.
Beaulieu and Olsen were suspended with pay after grievances were filed against them in December by one current and one former employee. Those alleged the two women bullied and harassed employees and retaliated against workers who raised concerns about their management or animals' treatment.
The grievances said some dogs had been mistreated while being euthanized and that Beaulieu and Olsen regularly practiced veterinary medicine even though they lack the necessary licenses.
Text messages were produced showing shelter employees were once asked to break into a property in New Orleans to seize three animals abandoned by the tenant of a rental property.
Jordan Encalade, the employee who still works at the shelter, said in his letter to the parish that he has a video recording of a July 2017 incident in which yelping dogs were "kicked and dragged to their deaths" while being euthanized by unlicensed technicians.
The resulting investigations included interviews with all department employees, and the parish's Human Resources Department also took statements from current and former volunteers.
Some of those who were interviewed and submitted statements and other documentation said there was a long-standing pattern of rewarding favored employees while selectively enforcing rules to push out others.
It also came to light that Beaulieu had been investigated by Human Resources for wrongfully demoting an employee in 2016. The resulting report found workers felt she did not treat confidential matters properly, and that some were afraid to speak up because they feared retaliation. Similar issues were raised in 2012 by a former vet and a volunteer.
Beaulieu, who was hired in 2011 during former Parish President John Young's administration, made about $77,175 in 2017. She is a political appointee who does not have civil service protection.
The rest of the shelter's employees, including Olsen, are civil service workers, while the two veterinarians — one for each shelter — are contract employees.
The department, which is budgeted to spend about $6 million in 2019, employs about 50 people when at full capacity, including shelter managers, animal care attendants, animal control officers and clerks, among others.